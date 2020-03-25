Canadian General Investments, Limited Announces COVID-19 Precautionary Measures for its Annual General Meeting

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Canada, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX: CGI) (TSX: CGI.PR.D) announced today that as a result of ongoing concerns related to the spread of COVID-19, in order to mitigate potential risks to the health and safety of its shareholders and other stakeholders, and taking into account the protocols that the federal, provincial and local governments have imposed and may impose going forward, CGI is advising shareholders and others not to attend in person CGI’s annual general meeting of shareholders to be held on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 9:00 am (EST). Due to the circumstances, we will not be able to accommodate in-person attendance by eligible shareholders intending to do so. Shareholders are strongly encouraged to vote on the matters before the meeting by proxy, and to attend the annual meeting by way of a conference call. Registered shareholders should be sure to have their proxy form on hand in order to identify themselves to the meeting.



Conference Call Details

Please join the meeting by following the dial-in instructions noted below:

Dial-in number: 1-800-747-5150

When prompted for the 7-digit access key, enter 6102582# and follow the remaining prompts.

Please note that under the current circumstances, CGI’s annual meeting will consist of a formal, business meeting only and there will be no investor presentation following the meeting.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Jonathan A. Morgan

President & CEO

Phone: (416) 366-2931

Fax: (416) 366-2729

e-mail: cgifund@mmainvestments.com

website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca



