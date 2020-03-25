SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. - NCLH

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (“Norwegian” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NCLH) Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.



The investigation concerns whether Norwegian and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On March 11, 2020, the Miami New Times published an article entitled “Leaked Emails: Norwegian Pressures Sales Team to Lie About Coronavirus.” The article described several leaked internal emails indicating that some Norwegian managers asked sales staff to lie to customers regarding COVID-2019 in order to protect the Company’s bookings. For example, one such email directed Norwegian’s sales team to tell customers that the “Coronavirus can only survive in cold temperatures, so the Caribbean is a fantastic choice for your next cruise.” On this news, Norwegian’s stock price fell $5.47 per share, or 26.68%, to close at $15.03 per share on March 11, 2020.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

rswilloughby@pomlaw.com



