ROSEN, NATIONAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against HF Foods Group Inc. – HFFG

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HFFG) resulting from allegations that HF Foods may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On March 23, 2020, Hindenburg Research released a report alleging that HF Foods engaged in “massive undisclosed related-party transactions,” that shareholder money was “spent on exotic supercars,” and that the Company had an “outrageous fundamental valuation.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $2.52 per share, or over 20%, to close at $9.80 per share on March 23, 2020.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by HF Foods investors. If you purchased shares of HF Foods please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1821.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

