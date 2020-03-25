No Borders, Inc. (Ticker:NBDR) Drastically Lowers the Number of Shares Available in Its SEC Qualified RegA Offering

/EIN News/ -- Phoenix, AZ, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- No Borders, Inc. (OTC:NBDR) today announced that the Company has amended its existing SEC Qualified RegA offering to dramatically reduce the number of authorized shares available from three hundred million (300,000,000) down to one hundred million (100,000,000) while increasing the offering price per share from one cent per share (0.01) to three cents per share (0.03) effective immediately. This amendment keeps the total amount of capital available to be raised by the Company at Three Million Dollars ($3,000,000) but massively reduces the total possible dilution of the common stock.



Due to the national demand for medical equipment, No Borders, Inc. has seen an increased demand for both its MediDent Supplies products and its securities. The strong demand and volume of the Company’s NBDR stock has created powerful value for the Company and its shareholders over the past months and No Borders executives are thrilled to be positioned to remove two hundred million shares from this offering while maintaining the Company’s ability to access tranches of capital as the Company deploys resources to combat the COVID-19 pandemic around the globe.

“If you take the time to watch the last three or four NBDR Shareholder Update Videos that are on our YouTube Channel you will see that we have stated over and over our commitment to NOT issuing 300 million new shares into the market. Our executive team and I are major common stock shareholders of NBDR and as such are just as sensitive to dilution as any shareholder in the Company. This amendment is another example of why we are #DifferentByDesign and clearly shows that the action steps we are taking are designed to improve shareholder value and minimize dilution while providing our businesses with the capital they need to deploy and scale,” said Joseph Snyder, CEO of No Borders, Inc.

No Borders, Inc. remains committed to minimizing the issuance of new shares while ensuring that our subsidiaries have the tactical capital flexibility to respond to demand and opportunities in real time. That commitment goes hand in hand with the need to maintain a balanced, liquid market for the Company’s securities. The Board of Directors of No Borders, Inc. has, since the initial filing of the RegA in 2019, maintained its belief that issuing limited numbers of shares through the RegA serves the additional value of ensuring stability and liquidity in the market. The current market for and interest in NBDR clearly shows that the Board has balanced the need for capital, the need for liquidity and the goal of increasing shareholder value very well.

About No Borders Inc.

No Borders, Inc. (OTC:NBDR) is a multifaceted corporation specializing in the acquisition, creation and scaling of commercial and consumer products by utilizing cutting-edge technologies to reduce costs while increasing revenues and shareholder value through technological superiority and Intellectual Property ownership across its portfolio of assets. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes:

No Borders Naturals Inc., a purveyor of health and wellness products for active consumers and their pets. (www.NoBordersNaturals.com)

No Borders Labs Inc., which provides leading-edge tech tools to NBDR internal companies while also offering consulting, architecture and software development services to external businesses looking to update their technology infrastructure for greater efficiency, security and transparency (www.NoBordersLabs.com).

www.CBDLabChain.com a powerful, Patent Pending tool to demonstrate in an unbiased and unchangeable way a clear sense of security to consumers of CBD products by recording Certificate Of Authority (COA) on a blockchain technology platform.

No Borders Dental Resources Inc., a provider of equipment and supplies to medical and dental professionals across the U.S. through the trade name MediDent Supplies (www.MediDentSupplies.com).

No Borders is headquartered in Arizona with resources in the U.S., South America, Asia and Europe. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.NBDR.co.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Joseph Snyder

Chief Executive Officer and Director

18716 E. Old Beau Trail

Queen Creek, AZ 85142

(760) 582-5115

Contact: contact@nbdr.co

Source: No Borders Inc. (NBDR)

OTC PINK: NBDR

This press release may include certain statements that are forward-looking in nature and that involve a number of uncertainties and risks. Such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on No Borders, Inc., current expectations and projections regarding future events, which are based on currently available information. The forward-looking statements in this press release may also include statements relating to No Borders, Inc. 's anticipated new developments, business prospects, financial performance, strategies and similar matters. No Borders, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update any of its forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.