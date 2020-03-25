ForgeRock Expands Leadership Team to Extend Success in Cloud and Identity Governance

Renee Beckloff, VP of Cloud Success, and Sudhakar Peddibhotla, VP of Engineering, join digital identity leader

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ForgeRock® , the leading provider in digital identity, today announced the appointment of Renee Beckloff as VP of Cloud Success and Sudhakar Peddibhotla as VP of Engineering for Autonomous Identity. These strategic hires reinforce ForgeRock’s commitment to delivering the most comprehensive identity platform for customers to deepen relationships with their consumers and increase the productivity and connectivity of their employees.



“We are very fortunate to welcome Renee and Sudhakar to ForgeRock,” said Peter Barker, Chief Product Officer at ForgeRock. “Their expertise will advance ForgeRock’s strategy to offer the market’s most comprehensive modern identity platform simply from cloud while driving new waves of innovation powered by AI.”

Beckloff joins ForgeRock as Vice President, Cloud Success. Her mission is to ensure customers have the best possible experience with the ForgeRock Identity Cloud including driving successful adoption that delivers on business outcomes.

A veteran of the cyber-security industry, Beckloff has considerable experience in leading Customer Advocacy and Success, Support, Services, and Sales Enablement at leading security and enterprise software companies, including Vectra AI, Cylance, CrowdStrike and Hortonworks.

“Identity and Access Management is foundational to a modern security architecture especially now as we are experiencing a paradigm shift towards Zero Trust. As businesses continue their transition to digital, it's critical that our industry keeps up,” said Beckloff. “I have a tremendous sense of pride in joining ForgeRock, and offering my experience to help us stay ahead.”

Peddibhotla joins ForgeRock as Vice President, Engineering for Autonomous Identity, a next generation identity management and governance solution that leverages AI to transform the effectiveness of identity programs. Peddibhotla is responsible for leading and expanding ForgeRock’s engineering team to continue innovating the Autonomous Identity solution.

With more than 25 years of experience in software engineering leadership roles across a variety of industries, Peddibhotla comes to ForgeRock from Oracle, where he served as Head of Enterprise Identity Products that included Identity Governance, Access Management and Directory Services.

“I joined ForgeRock to be a part of a team that is laser-focused on driving innovation in the digital identity space,” said Peddibhotla. “My expertise in cloud-based governance and access management will initially be directed at accelerating our plans for strengthening our Autonomous Identity solution.”

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock®, the leader in digital identity, delivers modern and comprehensive Identity and Access Management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. Using ForgeRock, more than a thousand global customer organizations orchestrate, manage, and secure the complete lifecycle of identities from dynamic access controls, governance, APIs, and storing authoritative data – consumable in any cloud or hybrid environment. The company is privately held, and headquartered in San Francisco, California, with offices around the world. For more information and free downloads, visit www.forgerock.com or follow ForgeRock on social media:

