San Diego based StoryCloud introduces a nationwide 100% remote digital deposition platform for law firms and insurance carriers.

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “The new normal is health, safety, isolation, and business continuity,” said Ken Kalb, CEO of StoryCloud. “In order to survive and thrive in this new reality, StoryCloud has developed a 100% remote deposition platform. No one, including the highly trained notarized digital reporter, physically shares the same room.”



For more than four years, StoryCloud has been the market leader with the most consistent, reliable and highly acclaimed digital deposition platform. More than 500 law firms, and the nation’s largest insurance carriers, trust StoryCloud to deliver solutions that meet their needs.

The platform offers 100% remote depositions, redundant real-time cloud-based monitors and extremely accurate transcripts using artificial intelligence and human digital reporters.

