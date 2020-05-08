Iowa US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Offers a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Iowa or Their Family Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Serious Lawyers-Better Compensation

"We are offering a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma anywhere in Iowa or their family direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm Karst von Oiste with one call to 800-714-0303. ” — Iowa US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

DES MOINES, IOWA, USA, May 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Iowa US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "We are offering a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma anywhere in Iowa direct access to attorney Erik Karst with one call to 800-714-0303. Erik Karst the founding partner of the law firm of Karst von Oiste, he has been assisting Navy Veterans with mesothelioma for decades and he and his team are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation for people like this. We are very concerned that the Coronavirus has sidelined people with mesothelioma from beginning the compensation process.

"If a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma waits to begin the financial compensation process it could ultimately hurt their financial compensation because they may not be able to recall the specifics of how, where and when they are exposed to asbestos. It is this vital information that becomes the basis for a mesothelioma compensation claim as we would be happy to discuss at 800-714-0303." https://Iowa.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

Coronavirus/COVID-19 update for Navy Veterans with confirmed mesothelioma from the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate: "We are extremely concerned that a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma will not begin the mesothelioma compensation process because of the Coronavirus/COVID-19 or they will reach out to a local car accident attorney who has little to no experience doing mesothelioma compensation claims for Navy Veterans. We have endorsed attorney Erik Karst the founding partner of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to ensure a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma receives the best possible compensation results nationwide. Erik Karst is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys and he will know exactly how to help you or your loved one. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst managing partner of the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate’s services are available to US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, Davenport, Sioux City, Waterloo, Iowa City, Council Bluffs, Dubuque or anywhere in Iowa. https://Iowa.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Iowa the Iowa US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at this hospital.

* Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center Iowa City, Iowa: https://cancer.uiowa.edu/.

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For a listing of various classes of US Navy ships or submarines please visit the US Navy website on this topic: https://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma



