/EIN News/ -- HERNDON, Va., March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monty D’Ambrosio joins Unissant as Senior Vice President, Growth, bringing his 20+ years’ experience supporting the federal government to the company with a focus on developing and expanding relationships within the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).



“We’re very glad to bring Monty on board,” says Unissant President Ken Bonner. “He has a lot of experience overseeing delivery of mission critical programs across CMS, making him the perfect addition to our team.”

Prior to joining Unissant, Monty led delivery of SRA’s HHS account–an organization of 350 people with a portfolio value of over 90 million dollars spanning multiple Operating Divisions. He’s also worked at several small businesses successfully driving business growth within HHS. A U.S. Navy veteran, Monty spent four years on the USS Theodore Roosevelt as a nuclear reactor operator. He holds a Master of Science in Information Systems from the Johns Hopkins University and a Bachelor of Science in Business Management from the University of Maryland.

About Unissant Inc.

Unissant is an advanced data analytics and business transformation services provider with expertise in healthcare and health IT, finance, national security, and energy. The company delivers innovative solutions to assist government agencies and private sector businesses in tackling their biggest challenges. Founded in 2006, Unissant is a prime contractor on various government vehicles such as CIO-SP3, GSA PSS, GSA Health IT SIN, and GSA 8(a) STARS II and is a CMMI Level 3, ISO 9001 & 27001 certified company headquartered in Herndon, Virginia with a satellite office in San Antonio, Texas. In March 2017, Unissant received the Government Project of the Year award by Small and Emerging Contractors Advisory Forum (SECAF).

