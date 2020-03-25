Farm 2 Door Makes It Easier than Ever for Consumers to Get Fresh Food

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Going to farmer's markets is a great way to source fresh, delicious produce. However, for many consumers, getting to the market isn't always feasible, whether due to lack of time, inconvenient location, scheduling conflicts, mobility issues or other complications. In addition, they may not always be able to find what they are looking for at a particular market, requiring them to visit multiple markets to find everything they need.

Farm 2 Door aims to change all of this, making farmer's market shopping as easy and convenient as possible for both farmers and their customers. It provides an online database of farmers in a local area, and customers can place orders directly with the farms for exactly the items they need. The farms then deliver the produce directly to the customers, whether they are local residents, restaurants or other food-service providers.

To be included in the network, farms simply need to set their minimum delivery amount, service radius and day of the week for delivery. Customers can then place orders with no delivery fee and receive their orders on the specified delivery day. Farm 2 Door strives to help farmers get their products to customers with minimal additional expense, so there is no cost to them to join the platform. The company collects 8 percent of sales in lieu of service and delivery fees.

To help get the platform out to as many farmers and consumers as possible, Farm 2 Door has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter with a funding goal of $250,000. At the time of this release, the newly launched campaign had brought in $56 from 4 backers. The campaign will run until May 5, 2020, giving it plenty of time to reach its goal.

Campaign backers can get started with Farm 2 Door for contributions of $100 or more. At this level, they'll get two weeks of produce boxes from local farmers. For $200 or more, they will earn a full month of service. They can also get 3 months for $565 or 6 months for $1300. At smaller contribution levels, backers can get Farm 2 Door swag, including t-shirts and tote bags. Farm 2 Door expects to begin service in October 2020.



