King & Union Partners with Defending Digital Campaigns to Provide Threat Analysis Tools for Federal Election Officials

King & Union is partnering with Defending Digital Campaigns (DDC) to bring cybersecurity tools and resources to federal election campaigns free of charge.

ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- King & Union is joining forces with Defending Digital Campaigns (DDC), a nonprofit and nonpartisan organization committed to bringing cybersecurity tools and resources to federal election campaigns, to provide its Avalon cyber analysis and collaboration platform to security practitioners involved in election-related security free of charge.

Defending Digital Campaigns makes our political process more secure by providing political parties and campaigns with knowledge, products and services to defend themselves from cyber threats and attacks. Many cybersecurity vendors are willing to help protect our democracy and campaigns and partner with DDC to provide products and support for free or at reduced costs.

King & Union helps security analysts streamline threat investigations by providing the intelligence, tools, and collaboration security analysts need in a single platform. By providing analysts an integrated workbench, the Avalon Cyber Analysis Platform makes threat intelligence accessible and shareable for all organizations, regardless of size or level of security maturity, helping security teams spend less time on manual processes and administrative tasks.

“Ensuring the integrity of our elections is a national imperative, and King & Union is proud to work with Defending Digital Campaigns in order to help security practitioners speed investigations and respond more effectively to malicious actors targeting the basic building blocks of democracy,” said John Cassidy, CEO and Founder of King & Union.

“Visibility and understanding the nature of the threats we face is a core cybersecurity activity,” said Michael Kaiser, President and CEO of Defending Digital Campaigns. “We are thrilled that King & Union has joined the expanding effort of the private sector to bring cutting edge cybersecurity tools to protect campaigns that are the core of our democracy.”

About Defending Digital Campaigns

Defending Digital Campaigns (DDC) is a nonprofit C4, nonpartisan and non-aligned organization providing access to cybersecurity products, services and information regardless of party affiliation. DDC's team includes the former presidential campaign managers for Hillary Clinton and Mitt Romney, tech and cybersecurity industry leaders as well as former senior officials at the NSA and DHS. DDC's leadership reflects its commitment to a bipartisan, nonaligned approach to increasing the cybersecurity of campaigns.

DDC's model and ability to partner with companies to bring low-to-no cost services to campaigns was granted under special permission by the Federal Election Commission. DDC is committed to assisting as many campaigns as possible--regardless of party--with the support they need within the limits of campaign finance law.

About King & Union

King & Union is a cybersecurity company based in Alexandria, Va., that has built and designed Avalon, the industry’s first cyber analysis platform. Avalon helps streamline threat investigations by providing the intelligence, tools and collaboration security analysts need in a seamless, integrated workspace. Visit King & Union at kingandunion.com, follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter, or email info@kingandunion.com for more information.

###

