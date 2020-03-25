Medtronic Foundation Commits an Additional $10M to Global COVID-19 Efforts

/EIN News/ -- Donation is Focused on Supporting and Equipping Frontline Health Workers Globally and Investing in Responsive Local Efforts that Assist Vulnerable Populations

DUBLIN and MINNEAPOLIS, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Medtronic Foundation announced an additional $10M in contributions to COVID-19 relief efforts across the globe. This adds to the initial charitable contributions made by Medtronic and the Medtronic Foundation of $1.2M in February to support immediate response efforts.

The Medtronic Foundation’s global and local response includes a comprehensive approach that is inclusive of cash contributions to over a dozen health and community nonprofits and will be used to fund:

Training and supervising frontline health workers

Ensuring the safety and well-being of frontline health workers, including provision of personal protective equipment (PPE) and critical supplies

Supporting preparedness efforts for the health workforce, including surge capacity; caring for chronic, at-risk patients; and remote patient monitoring

Offering local community support of health, economic and food assistance for vulnerable populations

Providing flexible support to nonprofit partners working in underserved communities

“With roots in the world’s largest medical technology company, the Medtronic Foundation has a responsibility to be a leader on global issues impacting access to healthcare,” said Paurvi Bhatt, president of the Medtronic Foundation. “During this unprecedented global health crisis, we are committed to supporting and equipping the courageous frontline health workers who are delivering critical care to those in need. Through volunteerism and financial investments, we continue to partner with thought leading partners working globally, nationally and locally – with the flexibility and investment required to meet this critical need.”

In addition to financial contributions, the Medtronic Foundation is organizing virtual volunteer opportunities to help the more than 90,000 Medtronic employees globally support non-profit organizations that are responding to this global health crisis. Many of these opportunities will engage Medtronic employees in skills-based volunteerism where they leverage their professional skills to support organizations in need.

The Medtronic Foundation also will continue to match Medtronic employee donations to nonprofit organizations. These efforts will contribute to the immediate response, and as the situation evolves, the Medtronic Foundation will evaluate needs and consider additional contributions and volunteer opportunities as appropriate.



About Medtronic Foundation

Medtronic plc is the sole funder of Medtronic Foundation, whose focus is on improving health for underserved populations worldwide, as well as supporting communities in which Medtronic employees live and give. For more information, please visit medtronicfoundation.org .

-end-





Allison Frailich

Public Relations

+1-612-413-2313

Erika Winkels

Public Relations

+1-763-526-8478



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.