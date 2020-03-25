Statements from Rogers Communications on the passing of JR Shaw

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Statement from Edward S. Rogers, Chair



We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of JR Shaw and would like to extend our sincere condolences to his wife Carol, Brad, Heather, Julie, the extended Shaw family and the team at Shaw Communications.

JR was a true pioneer and an incredible entrepreneur. He started in Edmonton in 1966 and grew Shaw Communications into a formidable Canadian telecommunications company. Shaw led the Canadian cable industry for many decades as an innovator and long-term investor. He believed passionately in Canada. He created many thousands of jobs and brought his customers the best versions of the latest cable and telecommunications services. As founder, Executive Chairman and former CEO of Shaw, and Canadian business leader, his legacy will be felt for generations to come.

Statement from Joe Natale, President and Chief Executive Officer

We were deeply saddened to learn of the passing of JR Shaw and would like to extend our sincere condolences to Brad and JR’s family and the entire team at Shaw Communications.

“JR was one of Canada’s greatest entrepreneurs who grew a Western cable start-up into a formidable Canadian telecommunications company. He was admired across our industry for his achievements and his gracious and thoughtful nature. As founder, Executive Chairman and former CEO of Shaw and exemplary Canadian business leader, his legacy as a true pioneer will remain.”

