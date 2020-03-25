Skinz.gg Campaign to Launch Wellness Line for Gamers

CASPER, WYOMING, USA, March 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skinz.gg, a visionary gamer wellness brand, has recently developed a natural, CBD-based solution to support the unique physical and psychological needs of the gamer community. The multi-ingredient solution, developed in conjunction with a leading cannabis research and development firm, is designed to help reduce the chronic pain and discomfort associated with lengthy gaming sessions. Through this campaign for investor support, Skinz.gg hopes to become the first brand offering the gaming community CBD-based wellness products.

The formula, Got Pain?, contains Pharma-Grade CBD, which is rarely found in general pain relief products. It also contains over 40 other ingredients, including chamomile, Dead Sea minerals, and evening primrose oil, which combine to soothe anxiety and relieve muscular pain and inflammation. It's a scientifically proven product that meets US state, federal, and local laws, and the formulations are all third-party tested and certified. There's no THC in Got Pain?, meaning it won't make users high or give them a buzz.

Skinz.gg developed the product in response to a surge in gaming popularity, and a rise in demand for CBD-based products. There's no other product on the market that brings together these two growing markets, which means investors have the chance to be part of something truly revolutionary – and very much in demand.

There are over 2.5 billion gamers, and Americans spend around 13 hours per week playing games. The long hours and competitive nature of gaming mean that gamers are susceptible to ailments including anxiety, inflammation, tendonitis, and muscle pain. Active gamers themselves, the Skinz.gg founders recognized a gap in the market and decided to formulate their own solution to the problem.

Skinz.gg partnered with PlantEXT, a leading Israeli pharmaceutical cannabis research and product development company, to create a safe, effective product designed to help gamers stay online for longer. Together, they've developed a cost-effective product that truly meets the lifestyle and wellness needs of gamers.

The product itself is ready for distribution, and Skinz.gg plan on expanding their product line every quarter. The founders are well-positioned to market their range to the gaming industry, and they're now seeking financial support to begin mass production. Given how popular gaming is, and the likelihood that most investors will have a gaming device at home, investing in Skinz.gg is an investment in the future of entertainment.

To invest in Skinz.gg, check out their campaign page over at StartEngine and help revolutionize the gaming community.



