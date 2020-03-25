NobelBiz launches Omni+, Free Omnichannel Solution for Contact Centers during the Pandemic

Doing its part to help contact centers save time, money, and resources, NobelBiz comes through in a big way with 72 hour bolts to nuts implementation.

NobelBiz OMNI+ is so straightforward and intuitive that any agent can begin interacting with customers on multiple channels within minutes...and we are making it free during this terrible pandemic!” — -Steve Bederman, President of NobelBiz

CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 25, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- NobelBiz announces its contribution to the Contact Center industry during the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) period with up to 6 months free licenses for the newly launched NobelBiz OMNI+ solution, helping companies establish a quick and easy remote-work model business continuity.The new and timely omnichannel solution offers the possibility to interact with customers on multiple channels, such as Voice, Email, Chat, Video Chat, Facebook Messenger, Twitter, WhatsApp, Telegram and many more , through a single platform. The solution comes in help in creating a better customer experience for both the agents, and the customers, improving service results, efficiency in delivering solutions and management of agents and tasks. “The opportunity for contact centers is straightforward. We can set you up in 72 hours to begin connecting with your customers" said NobelBiz President, Steve BedermanNobelBiz OMNI+ aims to provide businesses with a solution that can be personalized and easily integrated in just three days. Some of the journey-features include Upgrade from IVR to DBR, Built for Remote Work, Strong Inbound/Outbound Algorithm enabling end-to-end omnichannel, and many more.“The economic and geopolitical changes are challenging all of us in many ways we have never expected. Contact Centers are facing the most difficult of challenges. It is one that we must act on as a community, as experts, as people. Contact Centers are the connectivity between all parts of the economic, social, and personal eco-system that ties the world together. We, at NobelBiz, are offering the gentlest of approaches to aid in assuring this continuity. We are mitigating some of the necessary planning, that may reduce the natural panic of business disruption; for both ourselves and our colleagues. Our decision comes as a movement in the telecommunications industry, which aims to offer moral and business support for those affected by the situation with Coronavirus. Our interest is to reduce the uncertainty of what comes next, for both the employees and the businesses” - Steve Bederman, President of NobelBizNobelBiz has announced that the company will have its leadership team speaking in a live webinar , and will be available for questions.Live Webinar: Coronavirus and Contact Centers: A Survival Guide to Business Continuity• What is and How is Coronavirus Affecting Your Business• How to Set and Prioritise your Goals for Business Continuity and Remote Work• How can an Omnichannel Solution be the Answer to your NeedsSpeakers: Steve Bederman (President at NobelBiz), Christa Heibel (Owner of CH Consulting), Christian Montes (Executive Director of Sales at NobelBiz)When: Tuesday, March 31st, 12 pm EDT, 11 am CDT, 9 am PDTWhere: Sign-up here - https://nobelbiz.com/live-session-coronavirus-call-center/ Visit www.nobelbiz.com for more details.



