Sol-Gel Technologies to Present at Upcoming 2020 Solebury Trout Virtual Investor Conference

/EIN News/ -- NESS ZIONA, Israel, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sol-Gel Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SLGL) (“Sol-Gel” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage dermatology company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases, today announced plans to present an overview of the Company and provide a business update at the upcoming Solebury Trout Virtual Investor Conference. The 25 minute presentation includes an interactive Q&A with participants prompted to submit questions electronically. Details are as follows:

Date: Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 10:30am EDT

Access: Link

A replay of the webcast will be available 24 hours following the presentation on the Company’s website at www.sol-gel.com

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel is a clinical-stage dermatology company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Sol-Gel leverages its proprietary microencapsulation technology platform for Twyneo, for the treatment of acne vulgaris, and Epsolay, for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. The Company’s pipeline also includes SGT-210, an early-stage topical epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor, erlotinib, for the treatment of punctate palmoplantar keratoderma, and preclinical assets tapinarof and roflumilast. For additional information, please visit www.sol-gel.com .

For further information, please contact:

Sol-Gel Contact:

Gilad Mamlok

Chief Financial Officer

+972-8-9313433

Investor Contact:

Chiara Russo

Solebury Trout

+1-617-221-9197

crusso@soleburytrout.com

Source: Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.





