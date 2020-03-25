FORTIS INC. PRESIDENT AND CEO THANKS CORPORATION'S EMPLOYEES

/EIN News/ -- ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland and Labrador, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortis Inc. ("Fortis" or the "Corporation") (TSX/NYSE: FTS) President and Chief Executive Officer Barry Perry today acknowledged and thanked employees for the important work they are doing across its operations in Canada, the United States and the Caribbean. Fortis employees are maintaining and operating the electricity grids and natural gas networks that are delivering the energy required to run essential services in their local communities through this COVID-19 crisis.

"As we continue to respond to the current COVID-19 pandemic, I want to thank our 9,000 Fortis employees for their work and dedication to ensure the electricity grid and natural gas network remains strong," said Barry Perry, President and CEO, Fortis. "Like other frontline workers in healthcare, emergency services, food supply, telecommunications and crucial government services, work performed by our employees is essential. This allows our medical personnel to focus on what matters most – the health of those affected by this virus. It also allows our customers to be comfortable and secure at home during this time."

In the energy utility sector, critical work is carried out by control centre operators; generation, transmission and distribution technicians; system planners; customer service representatives; field construction workers; and more.

"At this time, we are very focused on the health and safety of our employees and are collaborating with industry colleagues to ensure the same highly disciplined approach to safety our sector is known for prevails during the pandemic response," said Mr. Perry.

Throughout its North American enterprise, Fortis employees are focused only on necessary work. In addition, those who are able to work from home are doing so. The Corporation recently announced its annual and special meeting in May 2020 will take place online to respect the health and safety of all concerned. The Corporation intends to return to an in-person meeting in future years.

About Fortis

Fortis is a leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry with 2019 revenue of $8.8 billion and total assets of $53 billion as at December 31, 2019. The Corporation's 9,000 employees serve utility customers in five Canadian provinces, nine U.S. states and three

Caribbean countries.



Fortis shares are listed on the TSX and NYSE and trade under the symbol FTS. Additional information can be accessed at www.fortisinc.com , www.sedar.com , or www.sec.gov .

