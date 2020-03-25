Organogenesis To Sponsor March 26 Webinar, “Taking Control of the Wound Healing Environment,” Featuring Dr. Alisha Oropallo

/EIN News/ -- CANTON, Mass., March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ORGO), a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of product solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets, today announced that it will sponsor a March 26 WoundSource Webinar, “Taking Control of the Wound Healing Environment” led by Alisha Oropallo, MD, FACS, Medical Director of the Comprehensive Wound Healing Center and Hyperbarics at Northwell Health.

“Organogenesis is committed to the promotion of evidence-based care and the advancement of treatment approaches that improve patient health and wellbeing,” said Patrick Bilbo, Chief Operating Officer for Organogenesis. “We look forward to sponsoring this educational opportunity spearheaded by Dr. Alisha Oropallo, a renowned clinical and thought leader on wound healing.”

Webinar participants will learn how to address the factors that lead to wound chronicity and review steps for implementing interventions to help overcome obstacles to wound closure. In particular, the webinar will review specific strategies to encourage wound closure, including addressing infection, improving ischemia, changing metabolic conditions, and immunosuppression and radiation challenges.

A frequent lecturer on all aspects of wound management and treatment, Dr. Oropallo has helped educate countless clinicians through her capacity as a co-founder of Northwell Health’s first regional multidisciplinary wound care conference. An active participant in numerous speaking engagements in national organizations, including the American College of Surgeons, Dr. Oropallo is also a recipient of the national Shire research award for translational research.

The Webinar comes as part of the WoundSource Practice Accelerator series , which is sponsored by PuraPly Antimicrobial® for the month of March. PuraPly AM is sold by Organogenesis.

This month’s sponsorship also includes the publication of a White Paper, “Non-Healing Wounds: What’s Happening in the Wound Bed?” The paper discusses the normal biological processes of wound healing and frequent contributors that may undermine the healing process, including infection or an elevated bioburden, reduced collagen production, and the failure of granulation tissue to grow or angiogenesis to occur. The White Paper may be downloaded here .

For webinar details, including registration information, please visit the WoundSource event registration page.

About Organogenesis Holdings Inc.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. is a leading regenerative medicine company offering a portfolio of bioactive and acellular biomaterials products in advanced wound care and surgical biologics, including orthopedics and spine. Organogenesis’s comprehensive portfolio is designed to treat a variety of patients with repair and regenerative needs. For more information, visit www.organogenesis.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

