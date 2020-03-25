eSight Eyewear Launches #eSightTogether, an Online Resource for the Low Vision Community, Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic

The digital campaign provides a place for connectivity, daily virtual events and online resources to better enable people living with visual impairments during this challenging time

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eSight Corporation, the world’s leading vision enhancement platform, today announces the launch of #eSightTogether , a place for connection and support during the COVID-19 outbreak. The new program is an online resource not only for eSight users, but the entire low vision community as they learn to navigate through their new aspects of daily living.



The #eSightTogether website contains a list of the most pertinent resources for people with visual impairments to stay informed with COVID-19 and access useful tools for managing during this stressful time. These tools include carefully curated low vision resources, at-home entertainment, educational materials and apps ideal for social distancing. Most importantly, #eSightTogether provides a sense of community to those living with vision loss and allows them to share their stories and concerns to help uplift one another.

“It’s more important than ever that we provide a trusted resource for our community and that we join forces to cope with this challenging time,” said Robert Vaters, president and CEO of eSight Corporation. “eSight has always put our community first, which is why we’re launching #eSightTogether. It’s our duty to maintain our best-in-class customer service, while going above and beyond to connect with one another. History has shown that during the greatest times of difficulty, we see the best in humanity, and we’re confident that our users will continue this pattern.”

The driving force behind #eSightTogether is to create connections during the pandemic. Therefore, eSight coaches, who also live with visual impairments, will be holding virtual webinars each day from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss timely topics. While eSight coaches have always been available for virtual assistance, the new webinars will allow all people living with a visual impairment to connect regardless if they are an eSight user or not, and to connect with any low vision individual to help navigate this stressful time. The team recognizes it is a critical time to offer additional services and reach the community far and wide.

eSight is encouraging those affected to use the #eSightTogether hashtag on social media platforms to connect, share stories and work together during this time. The company is monitoring the conversation on social platforms and will also share guidance to those using the hashtag to ensure the community feels engaged and safe.

For more information on how eSight can benefit you or someone you know, visit www.eSightEyewear.com . To view the #eSightTogether website, please visit www.eSightEyewear.com/together .

About eSight

eSight is a leading vision-enhancement platform with a simple but profound promise: provide individuals with vision loss to see new possibilities. eSight eyewear is the most advanced and versatile assistive device available for those with visual impairments, most commonly caused by conditions such as macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy and Stargardt’s disease. eSight is registered with the FDA and EUDAMED, and is inspected by Health Canada. Learn more at www.eSightEyewear.com .

