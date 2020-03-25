Tractor Supply Company Announces Updated Covid-19 Actions Across Team Members, Technology and Communities

Announces Appreciation Bonuses for Frontline Team Members

Invests in Technology and Capabilities for a Safer Shopping Experience in Store

Commits $2 Million for Charitable Giving through the Establishment of the Tractor Supply Company Foundation and a Donation to the Company’s Employee Assistance Fund

/EIN News/ -- BRENTWOOD, Tenn., March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO ), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, today announced incremental actions it has taken as an essential, needs-based retailer to support its team members, customers and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“At Tractor Supply, our team members are at the heart of our relationship with our customers, who are depending on us at this critical time,” said Hal Lawton, Tractor Supply’s President and CEO. “In appreciation of our frontline team members, we are pleased to recognize their commitment to supporting our customers through one-time bonuses. We are grateful and thankful for the tireless work of our dedicated team members that are essential to serving our customers.”

Lawton continued, “Looking ahead, our in-store capabilities are being enhanced to elevate the safety and convenience of shopping at Tractor Supply for our customers. In the current environment, the expansion of our Mobile Point of Sale handheld devices over the coming weeks will allow for a safer shopping experience and improved customer service. Further, we are significantly increasing our delivery options for customers with the majority of our stores now having the capability to deliver.”



Team Member Benefits

In recognition of the dedication of its team members, the Company is awarding appreciation bonuses to team members who are required to be at Tractor Supply and Petsense facilities to assist customers and operations during the COVID-19 pandemic, as follows:

A $2 per hour appreciation bonus to all hourly team members, effective retroactively from March 16 to April 25.

A one-time special $1,000 bonus to exempt store managers and a $500 bonus to frontline leadership and support roles.

Previously, the Company extended its paid sick leave by two weeks for all team members affected by COVID-19. Team members who self-report contagious, flu or COVID-19 symptoms that keep them out of work; are part of a mandated or self-imposed quarantine; are impacted by the temporary closing of a location due to the outbreak; or have a confirmed case of COVID-19 will continue to be paid during that time.

In-Store and Delivery Capabilities

To enhance the safety of the customers’ shopping experience and provide greater convenience, the Company announced the following expansion of capabilities:

Increase of Mobile Point of Sale device capacity across approximately 50% of the chain within two weeks and nearly 100% of the chain by the end of April to allow for a more seamless checkout process for customers. This rollout will be prioritized based on the Company’s highest volume stores to support social distancing and minimize lines.

Addition of 635 stores to the Company’s Same Day/Next Day Delivery offering, bringing the total stores with this delivery feature to approximately 1,050 stores.

These delivery services are being fulfilled primarily through third-party operators and complement the Company’s Buy Online, Pickup In Store program.

To find the Tractor Supply store nearest you and learn more about delivery services, please visit www.TractorSupply.com . Buy Online, Deliver From Store and additional delivery capabilities by store are offered once the checkout process is initiated. For additional information, customers may call Tractor Supply’s Customer Service Center at (877) 718-6750.

Community Giving

For more than 80 years, Tractor Supply has had a long history of supporting rural communities and its team members. Through the establishment of the Tractor Supply Company Foundation with a donation of $1.5 million, the Company is committed to the growth and development of rural areas with an initial focus on COVID-19 recovery efforts. In addition, the Company is donating $500,000 to the existing Tractor Supply Employee Assistance Fund to assist team members most impacted by COVID-19.

“Through the establishment of the Tractor Supply Company Foundation, we will lean into our core areas of expertise to support the rural communities we call home. Through our donation to Tractor Supply’s Employee Assistance Fund, we are deeply committed to supporting our team members in their time of need,” said Lawton.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, as a one-stop shop for recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service that addresses the needs of the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 32,000 team members, the Company leverages its physical store assets with digital capabilities to offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At December 28, 2019, the Company operated 1,844 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At December 28, 2019, the Company operated 180 Petsense stores in 26 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com .

