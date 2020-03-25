VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP ANNOUNCES CHANGE TO A VIRTUAL 2020 ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) (“Valley”) announces a change of location for the Company’s 2020 Annual Shareholders Meeting via the filing of additional proxy materials with the SEC and this press release.



Due to concerns over the health and well-being of all stakeholders given the public impact of the coronavirus outbreak and the Executive Order issued by the Governor of New Jersey prohibiting all gatherings, the Company will hold its 2020 Annual Shareholders Meeting in a virtual meeting format only, via live webcast on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 9:00 am Eastern Time. Shareholders may not attend the meeting in person.

Shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 11, 2020 can attend the virtual meeting via the following link; www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/VLY2020 and by using the control number included on their proxy card or notice.

Broadridge Financial Institutions will host the virtual meeting and tabulate votes for the meeting. Shareholders may vote and ask questions during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions available on the meeting website during the meeting.

Holders whose shares are held in “street name” may continue to use the voting channels and control numbers provided to them by Broadridge. Holders whose shares are registered directly with American Stock Transfer (AST) and plan holders will be unable to use the control numbers and voting channels provided by AST. Accordingly, these holders will be receiving a new proxy card via mail with Broadridge voting channels and a new control number that will be necessary to vote and access the virtual meeting. AST is no longer facilitating the use of their internet and phone voting channels for Valley holders.

Whether or not a shareholder plans to attend the virtual Annual Meeting, Valley urges shareholders to vote in advance of the meeting by internet, phone, or mail.

About Valley

As the principal subsidiary of Valley, Valley National Bank is a regional bank with over $37 billion in assets. Valley is committed to giving people and businesses the power to succeed. Valley operates many convenient branch locations across New Jersey, New York, Florida and Alabama, and is committed to providing the most convenient service, the latest innovations and an experienced and knowledgeable team dedicated to meeting customer needs. Helping communities grow and prosper is the heart of Valley's corporate citizenship philosophy. To learn more about Valley, go to www.valley.com or call our Customer Service Center at 800-522-4100.

Contact: Valley National Bancorp Michael Hagedorn Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer 973-872-4885



