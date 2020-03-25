ISWH Home Healthcare Progresses Toward Major Expansion as Demand Soars on COVID-19 Threat

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, NV, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- ISW Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS: ISWH) (“ISW”, “ISWH”, or the “Company”), an emerging diversified leader in the healthcare and data infrastructure markets, is excited to provide current and prospective investors with a progress update as the Company expands its Home Healthcare operations in response to the tangible opportunity created by the tragic COVID-19 outbreak, and its dramatic impact on the conventional US healthcare system.



“We are receiving a flood of calls every day as hospitals prepare for overwhelming circumstances,” commented Alonzo Pierce, President of ISWH. “We are waiting for final regulatory approval, and then we will aggressively launch services in Nevada, New Mexico, Arizona, and Florida, to accompany our current growing operations in Texas.”

Management notes that, in addition to providing care for chronically disabled or ill home care clients, the Company has positioned itself to act as a supportive mechanism in the event of overflow conditions in the conventional healthcare system. The COVID-19 pandemic represents just such a catalyst, and the Company stands ready to handle a surge in clients as hospitals are forced to discharge patients to home care in order to make room for additional intensive care resources for those suffering from this disease.

The Company is already taking on additional clients in the Houston, San Antonio, and El Paso service areas. As noted in prior communications, the Company has also begun the process of expanding its home healthcare operations outside of the state of Texas, moving into in Nevada (Las Vegas and Reno), New Mexico (Santa Fe), Arizona (Phoenix), and Florida (The Villages). As part of that process, the Company has established a registered agent in New Mexico. Regulatory requirements for each of these locations are in progress.

The Company believes this expansion move has implications that stretch far beyond the immediate COVID-19 crisis. According to a recent report from Business Insider Intelligence, the US home healthcare market is projected to grow from $103 billion in 2018 to $173 billion by 2026 — outpacing growth in all other care types, including hospital care (+5.3% annually) and physician services (+5.6% annually).

Pierce continued, “We were in the right place at the right time to provide support and help communities survive this tragic process. We expect continued sharp growth in revenues and clients served in Q1 and Q2, driven by the coronavirus outbreak. We will provide frequent progress updates for our shareholders as we ramp up operations in new regional service areas. We also plan to continue to expand given our strong margins and our expectation that we are unfortunately still in the early innings of this crisis.”

The Company also wishes to inform shareholders that it will be making a significant partnership announcement in coming days.

About ISWH: ISWH is a brand management holdings company with diverse operational interests in the adult beverage industry, wellness and restorations, home healthcare markets, and development-stage operations in the logistics and supply chain and renewable energy markets.

ISWH nurtures emerging brands through critical stages of market development, including conceptualization, go-to-market strategy, supply chain and logistics engineering, integrated marketing, and distribution. ISWH is creating and managing brands across a spectrum of disruptive industries. The Company has now established itself as a health and wellness leader with a focus on reshaping the wellness and restoration products and home healthcare markets through state-of-the-art technology and execution. The company has also partnered with Bengala Technologies to develop and commercialize enterprise and B2B software technology products targeting the logistics and supply-chain marketplace with VOLUM.

Forward Looking Statements: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "could", "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential" and the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggested in this report. Except as required by applicable law, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements so as to conform these statements to actual results. Investors should refer to the risks disclosed in the Company's reports filed from time to time with OTC Markets (www.otcmarkets.com).







