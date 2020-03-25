CHF Solutions Announces COVID-19 Patients Treated with Aquadex Therapy for Fluid Management

Company increases production in response to expected demand

/EIN News/ -- EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHF Solutions (Nasdaq: CHFS), a medical device company dedicated to changing the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload, announced the use of its Aquadex therapy in the treatment of patients infected with the coronavirus COVID-19.



In the last week, critically ill patients in New York City and the state of Georgia, who have been infected with COVID-19, have been treated for volume overload using the Aquadex system. CHF Solutions expects increased demand for this ultrafiltration therapy as the rate of affected patients that are infected with COVID-19 is likely to increase.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recently released a protocol for treating patients infected with COVID-19, highlighting the need for effective fluid management treatment strategies when caring for the critical patient population because the risk of volume overload is very high.1

In a physician webinar hosted last week, three panelists: Dr. Amir Kazory, M.D., FASN (University of Florida, Gainesville), Dr. Maria DeVita, M.D., FACP, FASN (Lenox Hill Hospital, NY) and Dr. Mehdi Oloomi, M.D. (Mount Sinai Medical Center, NY), discussed the importance of managing fluids administered to critically ill, COVID-19 patients to avoid potentially life-threatening complications, such as volume overload, acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), and other conditions related to progressive congestion. The medical panel proposed ultrafiltration as an option for efficient fluid removal and rapid decongestion, and a way to optimize the volume status of these patients in a predictable way.

“We are pleased that we can help critical care patients during this time of need,” said John Erb, CEO of CHF Solutions. “We have increased production of our new Aquadex SmartFlow™ system to meet expected demand and ensure that physicians, nurses and the clinical staff have the solutions they need to treat patients impacted with COVID-19.”

“We want to take this opportunity to thank and extend our most sincere gratitude to the first responders, medical teams taking care of the critically ill patients, and all the people and organizations working to contain COVID-19,” said Nestor Jaramillo, Chief Commercial Officer of CHF Solutions. “To our customers, we say thank you for their continued partnership with us as they find ways to treat those affected.”

About CHF Solutions

CHF Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: CHFS) is a medical device company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload with its novel ultrafiltration therapy system. The company is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow system for ultrafiltration therapy. CHF Solutions is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn., with wholly-owned subsidiaries in Australia and Ireland. The company has been listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market since February 2012.

About the Aquadex SmartFlow System

The Aquadex SmartFlow system delivers clinically proven therapy using a simple, flexible and smart method of removing excess fluid from patients suffering from hypervolemia (fluid overload). The Aquadex SmartFlow system is indicated for temporary (up to 8 hours) or extended (longer than 8 hours in patients who require hospitalization) use in adult and pediatric patients weighing 20 kg or more whose fluid overload is unresponsive to medical management, including diuretics. All treatments must be administered by a health care provider, within an outpatient or inpatient clinical setting, under physician prescription, both having received training in extracorporeal therapies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements about the clinical use of the Aquadex SmartFlow system in patients infected with COVID-19. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risk associated with our ability to execute on our commercial strategy, the possibility that we may be unable to raise sufficient funds necessary for our anticipated operations, our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. CHF Solutions does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

1 WHO reference number: WHO/nCoV/Clinical/2020.3





CONTACTS INVESTORS: Claudia Napal Drayton Chief Financial Officer, CHF Solutions, Inc. 952-345-4205 ir@chf-solutions.com MEDIA: Brad Perriello Health+Commerce 617-817-1385 brad@healthandcommerce.com



