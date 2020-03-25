Lice Clinics of America Clinics in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware Offer Free Head Lice Treatment Kits and Consults to All First Responders

/EIN News/ -- New Jersey, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lice Clinics of America (LCA) franchisees in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware have announced they are joining forces to help their communities during this time of social distancing and self-isolation. Starting immediately, they are offering free head lice treatment kits to first responders and their families in self-quarantine who cannot come into the clinics due to the ‘six feet’ social-distancing rule for COVID-19. “We want to support our community and especially our first responders in this crazy time,” says CJ Scharfenstein, who manages New Jersey clinics in Metuchen, Hamilton Township and Marlton, and Doylestown, Pennsylvania. “They’re on the front lines keeping our community safe and the last thing they need is the added stress of a head lice infestation at home.” Each kit includes a 4 oz. bottle of a dimethicone-based solution, a lice comb, and instructions. Dedicated telehealth video conferencing is also offered free of charge for those wanting face-to-face support. Kits are available for one or two-person treatments. Families can order a kit for contactless curbside pickup at a clinic by calling their nearest clinic or completing this online form: bit.ly/2WFi8Ek “Most first responders can’t work from home, but head lice are still around,” says franchisee Sharon Rizzuto, owner of clinics in Conshohocken, Chadds Ford, and Downingtown, Pennsylvania. “We want to give these workers some measure of relief during this challenging time.” “Our communities mean the most to us, and in this time of uncertainty and stress, we wanted to be there for them in the best way we know-how,” says franchisee Savanna Mitchell, owner of the Wilmington, Delaware location. Parents can call any LCA clinic below for questions about head lice treatment and prevention. # # # About Lice Clinics of America With 330 clinics in 36 countries, Lice Clinics of America (www.LiceClinicsOfAmerica.com) is the largest network of professional head lice treatment centers in the world. Its patented heated-air device, AirAllé, has effectively performed more than 650,000 head lice treatments. To learn more or to schedule an appointment in New Jersey, visit www.liceclinicsjersey.com, or email info@liceclinicsjersey.com. You can also call the clinics directly: Hamilton at (609) 422-5353; Marlton at (856) 454-2302, Edison at (848) 229-9106, or Bucks County at (267) 810-0007. The Pennsylvania clinics in Conshohocken, Chadds Ford and Downingtown are open seven days a week by appointment. Call 610-222-6149, email info@liceclinicphilly.com, or visit www.liceclinicphilly.com for more information and to schedule an appointment. The Delaware clinic in Wilmington, DE proudly serves Wilmington, Bear, Betterton, Cecilton, Charlestown, Chesapeake City, and all surrounding communities in Delaware. Please call (302) 510-1964 or visit https://liceclinicswilmingtonde.com for more information and to schedule an appointment.

Sharon Rizzuto Lice Clinics of America liceclinicphilly@gmail.com



