Hobo Cannabis Company Opens 3,000 Square Foot Location in Ottawa’s Historic ByWard Market

Hobo’s seventh location nationwide kicks off the company’s 15-store Ontario expansion plan

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hobo Cannabis Company (“Hobo”) today announces the launch of the company’s newest location, in the heart of the nation’s capital. Located in Ottawa’s historic ByWard Market (121 Clarence Street), this 3,000 square foot space is the first store to open as part of the company’s 15-store Ontario expansion plan, which includes another Ottawa location in Merivale Mall in the city’s Nepean neighbourhood.



In support of Health Canada recommendations, Hobo’s collection of stores, including the ByWard Market location, are taking extra precautions to ensure employee and customer safety, including the removal of smell jars and kiosks, increased sanitation measures, plexiglass dividers and limited staff and store traffic. Hobo is also encouraging all customers to take advantage of the Click & Collect program found on their website hobo.ca to help endorse a no-contact policy.

“We’re excited to return to the nation’s capital with the launch of the ByWard Market location,” said Harrison Stoker, Vice President at Donnelly Group. “As we focus on driving our rapid Ontario expansion efforts, we feel very lucky to have the opportunity to once again deliver a cannabis buying experience that’s not only compassionate, disarming, and human, but that prioritizes the health and wellbeing of our customers.”

Earlier this month the company had incredible success in its Retail Store Authorization (RSA) applications when Hobo was issued six of the province’s first 15 allotted RSA’s from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO). The company remains on track to dramatically increase its market share across the province in the coming months, including the launch of ten stores in the Greater Toronto Area later this year.

While operating under a services agreement with a licensee, Hobo’s Centretown location set a record-breaking $8.3 million in net sales and surpassed 197,000 transactions in its first five months of operation.

About Hobo Cannabis Company

Hobo Cannabis Company, a Donnelly Group venture, is a Canadian collection of privately-owned retail cannabis stores with locations in B.C. and Ontario. As a testament to Hobo’s commitment to the consumer experience and making the cannabis buying experience disarming, compassionate and human, Hobo will employ a contemporary aesthetic rooted in simple, functional design and feature a well-considered product range and frictionless technology.

Hobo Cannabis Company’s seven locations now include ByWard Market (121 Clarence St, Ottawa), Downtown Lethbridge (305 6th Street South, Lethbridge), Robson (1173 Robson Street, Vancouver), Kitsilano (1952 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver), Airport (8425 Granville Street, Vancouver), Main (4296 Main Street, Vancouver), and Kelowna (2121 Springfield Road, Kelowna), offering consumers a selection of five cannabis intents: Move (THC dominant), Lift (THC leaning), Balance (equal parts THC to CBD), Calm (CBD dominant), and Rest (THC dominant). For more information, visit https://hobo.ca .

Media Contact

Jen Hazell

Talk Shop Media

On behalf of Hobo Cannabis Company

604-738-2220

press@hobo.ca



