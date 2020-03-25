Alimera Sciences Data Available for the 11th Annual Congress on Controversies in Ophthalmology: Europe Virtual Conference

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alimera Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALIM) (“Alimera” or “Company”), a leader in the commercialization and development of prescription ophthalmology treatments for the management of retinal diseases, today announces that nine posters on ILUVIEN® (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) 0.19 mg for intravitreal injection will be available online during and after the 11th Annual Congress on Controversies in Ophthalmology (COPHy) conference beginning March 27, 2020, a yearly congress held virtually this year due to precautions around the coronavirus.



Highlighted posters include:

“Benefit of Early ILUVIEN Treatment – Chronicity of Diabetic Macular Edema as Predictor of Visual and Anatomical Outcomes” to be presented by J. Heitor Marques, Department of Ophthalmology, Centro Hospitalar Universitário do Porto, Portugal http://cophy.comtecmed.com/groupa/29a.pdf





“Fluocinolone Acetonide Intravitreal Implant Outcomes on the Prevention of Relapse in Recurrent Birdshot Retinochoroidopathy: 3-Year Outcomes” to be presented by M. Cordeiro and M. Guedes Department of Ophthalmology, Centro Hospitalar de Lisboa Ocidental, Portugal http://cophy.comtecmed.com/groupb/31b.pdf

About the 11th Annual Congress on Controversies in Ophthalmology: Europe Virtual Conference

The program will be devoted to evidence-based debates examining and analyzing the most relevant and controversial issues raised during the course of 2019 and 2020 within the field of Retina. A three-hour online meeting will take place on March 27th and March 28th and include live interactive question and answer sessions and two COPHy 90-minute debates. Abstracts will be hosted on the website.

About Alimera Sciences, Inc.

Alimera Sciences is a pharmaceutical company that specializes in the commercialization and development of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the management of retinal diseases. Alimera is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina, because these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and will affect millions of people in our aging populations. For more information, please visit www.alimerasciences.com .

About ILUVIEN®

The Company’s primary product is ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) 0.19 mg sustained release intravitreal implant, injected into the back of the eye. With its CONTINUOUS MICRODOSING™ technology, ILUVIEN is designed to release sub-microgram levels of fluocinolone acetonide, a corticosteroid, for 36 months, to reduce the recurrence of disease, enabling patients to maintain vision longer with fewer injections. ILUVIEN is approved in the U.S., Canada, Kuwait, Lebanon and the U.A.E to treat diabetic macular edema (DME) in patients who have been previously treated with a course of corticosteroids and did not have a clinically significant rise in intraocular pressure. In 17 European countries, ILUVIEN is indicated for the treatment of vision impairment associated with chronic DME considered insufficiently responsive to available therapies. In March 2019, ILUVIEN received approval in the 17 countries under the Mutual Recognition Procedure for prevention of relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. The 17 European countries include the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Ireland, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Sweden, Poland, Czech Republic, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg. The non-infectious posterior uveitis indication for ILUVIEN was launched in Germany and the U.K. in 3Q 2019. ILUVIEN is not approved for treatment of uveitis in the United States.



