DENIS ARSENAULT ACQUIRES ADDITIONAL SECURITIES OF JUSHI HOLDINGS INC.

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, Fla., March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denis Arsenault, located at Rue Maria Vieira da Silva Lot #3, Unit U/K, Lagos, Portugal 8600-780, announced today that he has acquired and disposed of the following securities of Jushi Holdings Inc. (the “Issuer”):



DATE NATURE OF

TRANSACTION NUMBER OF SECURITIES PRICE 8/15/2019 Acquisition 50,000 Subordinate Voting Shares CDN$2.33 8/15/2019



Acquisition 63,500 Subordinate Voting Shares CDN$2.27 12/30/2019 Acquisition USD$8,000,000 of 10% Senior Secured Notes of the Issuer due 2023 N/A 12/30/2019 Acquisition 3,800,595 Warrants N/A 3/12/2020 Acquisition 16,800 Subordinate Voting Shares CDN$1.24 3/13/2020 Acquisition 82,909 Subordinate Voting Shares CDN$1.25 3/16/2020 Acquisition 31,200 Subordinate Voting Shares CDN$1.00 3/19/2020 Acquisition 14,400 Subordinate Voting Shares CDN$1.00 02/13/2020 Disposition USD$500,000 of 10% Senior Secured Notes of the Issuer due 2023 N/A 02/13/2020 Disposition 375,000 Warrants N/A

(following the acquisitions and dispositions set out above, the net acquired Subordinate Voting Shares and Warrants are referred to as, the “Specified Securities”).

The Specified Securities represent in the aggregate, on an as converted basis, 3.45% of the Subordinate Voting Shares issued and outstanding (calculated on a non-diluted basis).

Following the completion of the acquisitions and dispositions of the Specified Securities as outlined above, the Acquiror holds $7,500,000 of the Notes, 4,000,000 multiple voting shares of the Issuer, 2,329,162 Subordinate Voting Shares and 11,174,206 Warrants, which represent in the aggregate, on an as converted basis, 17.01% of the Subordinate Voting Shares issued and outstanding (calculated in accordance with National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues and on a non-diluted basis).

For further information, please contact Investor Relations, Jushi Holdings Inc., investors@jushico.com, Phone: 646-859-8397.

This press release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, which requires a report to be filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) containing additional information with respect to the foregoing matters. A copy of this report may be obtained by contacting Investor Relations, Jushi Holdings Inc., investors@jushico.com, Phone: 646-859-8397.



