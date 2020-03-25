Nu-Med Plus Closely Monitoring Outcomes on Two New Human Clinical Trials Using Inhaled Nitric Oxide in Treatment of COVID-19

The Company is in Current Communications with the FDA and Veterans Administration Relating to INO Technology and COVID-19

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nu-Med Plus, Inc . (OTCQB: NUMD), a medical device company which investigates and develops applications and devices for nitric oxide in the medical field, today announced that the Company is closely monitoring two new clinical trials that are testing Nitric Oxide Gas Inhalation Therapy for the treatment of mild/moderate COVID-19. The two new human Phase 2 clinical trials were announced at the beginning of March 2020 and are a collaboration of Xijing Hospital in China and Massachusetts General Hospital.



In the past, inhaled nitric oxide (iNO) has been used as a supportive measure in treating patients infected with coronavirus (SARS-CoV) and exhibiting associated pulmonary complications. Data on SARS-CoV suggest that iNO could have a similar effect on COVID-19 due to the genomic similarities between the two coronaviruses.

https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04305457?term=Nitric+Oxide&cond=COVID-19&draw=2&rank=1

https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04290871?id=NCT04290871&draw=2&rank=1&load=cart

NU-MED at present is in communications with the FDA about guidance relating to getting several of its products into the market more quickly, as well as in discussions with Veterans Administration about research opportunities relating to the INO technology and COVID-19. NU-MED is also in discussions with the representatives of the city of Guanghzou, China regarding a project relating to INO and the Coronavirus.

Mr. Jeff Robins, CEO of Nu-Med Plus, commented, “Scientists continue to research and recognize the impressive healing power of inhaled nitric oxide to help alleviate a diverse array of global health conditions. While nitric oxide has not been specifically studied or used to treat COVID-19, in vitro it has demonstrated an inhibitory effect on the replication cycle of SARS-CoV providing a strong basis for the clinical trials. We are watching the clinical trials closely for positive results in treatment of COVID-19. Our patent pending nitic oxide disposable delivery device may possibly make a difference in helping to combat this disease and others in the future.”

About Nu-Med Plus, Inc.

Founded in 2011, Nu-Med Plus, Inc. (or “the Company”) is a medical device company principally engaged in the design, innovation, development, enhancement and commercialization of beginning, early, and selective later stage quality medical devices. The Company's immediate focus is on the development of Nitric Oxide delivery devices, including a hospital unit, a clinical unit to be used in doctors’ offices and extended care facilities, a portable unit and a patent pending single use disposable unit. Nu-Med Plus’ next-generation inhaled nitric oxide unit is currently available for use in research. The Utah-based medical device company is currently in the process of filing for FDA approval for their NMP-200 hospital nitric oxide delivery unit. For more information please visit www.nu-medplus.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn for the latest news.

Forward-Looking Statements: Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's ability to complete proposed private placement financing. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

