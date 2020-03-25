Medium Chain Triglycerides Market To Reach USD 1.07 Billion By 2027

Medium Chain Triglycerides Market Reports and Data

Medium Chain Triglycerides Market Size – USD 637.0 Million in 2018, Medium Chain Triglycerides Market Growth - CAGR of 5.9%

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Medium Chain Triglycerides market is forecast to reach USD 1.07 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Fats that are derived by processing palm kernel and coconut oils may be referred to as Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCTs). MCTs can be considered as a man-made fat. Its unique functional and metabolic properties are the result of its chemical structure that makes it a versatile ingredient in various food, flavor, and pharmaceutical applications. One of its major use is manufacturing MCT oil, which is a supplement made from these fats, which have a high concentration of MCTs. MCTs are considered to be highly beneficial in weight loss in various ways. In one study, it was stated that these manmade fat increases leptin and peptide YY.Click to get a SAMPLE PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2648 These two hormones increase feelings of fullness and minimize appetite. In various studies conducted on humans and animals, it has been established that MCTs, mainly C10 and C8, increases the ability of the body to burn fat and calories. Thus, the mentioned benefits of MCTs, the rising focus on leading a healthy lifestyle, and increasing demand for regular fat alternatives and elevating demand for nutraceutical products in developing regions are supporting the expansion of the industry. In regards to region, the Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth rate witnessed by the APAC region is attributed to continuous development in the pharmaceutical industry and the expansion of the personal care industry.Further key findings from the report suggest• The Medium Chain Triglycerides market held a market share of USD 637.0 Million in the year 2018 that is forecasted to grow at a rate of 5.9% during the forecast period.• In context to Source, the Palm segment is projected to witness a significant growth rate of 6.3% during the forecast period, which is expected to hold 36.0% of the market by 2027. The growth rate witnessed by the Palm segment is attributed to the fact that palm kernel oil is a rich source of the man-made fat, which comprises nearly 54.0% of MCTs along with the affordability of this source results in growing preference of this source of MCTs.• In context to Fatty Acid Type, the Caprylic Acid segment held the largest market share of more than 30.0% in 2018, with a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. Various beneficial properties of this type of fatty acid like antifungal, anti-inflammatory, and antibacterial properties make it an ideal choice for treating various disorders like skin conditions, high cholesterol, digestive disorders and yeast infections, which results in the high demand for Caprylic Acid in the pharmaceutical sector.• In regards to Application, the Personal care & cosmetics segment is projected to witness the fastest growth rate of 7.4% during the forecast period, which is expected to hold, 10.5% of the market by 2027. The growth rate witnessed by the Personal care & cosmetics segment is attributed to the continuous growth of the personal care sector, various benefits of MCTs like antimicrobial & antiviral properties gets easily absorbed in the skin and smoothens the skin have resulted in the growing demand of the man-made fat in manufacturing personal care & cosmetic products.• In regards to the region, Europe held 35.0% of the market in 2018, with a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. The market share held by the region is attributed to the expanding healthcare & pharmaceutical industry, increasing geriatric population, and continuously increasing demand for dietary & health supplement products.• Key participants include E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company, BASF SE, Lonza Group Ltd, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Croda International PLC, Musim Mas Holdings, The Procter & Gamble Company, Wilmar International Limited, Acme-Hardesty Co. Inc., Sternchemie GmbH & Co Kg and Nutiva.Buy your Exclusive copy Now @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2648 For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Medium Chain Triglycerides market according to Source, Grade, Fatty Acid Type, Form, Application, and Region:Source Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)• Palm• Coconut• OthersGrade Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)• Food Grade• Technical Grade• Medical Grade• OthersFatty Acid Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)• Capric Acid• Caprylic Acid• Caproic Acid• Lauric AcidForm Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)• Dry• LiquidApplication Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)• Pharmaceuticals• Dietary & health supplements• Personal care & cosmetics• OthersRegional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)• North Americao U.S• Europeo U.Ko France• Asia Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japan• MEA• Latin Americao BrazilBrowse the Complete Report Description and Full TOC@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/medium-chain-triglycerides-market About Reports and DataReports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.Contact Us:John WatsonHead of Business DevelopmentReports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.