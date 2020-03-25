Global Cold Chain Transportation Market Report 2020-2026 by Technology, Future Trends, Top Key Players and more...
A new market study, titled “Global Cold Chain Transportation Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, March 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cold Chain Transportation Market
This report focuses on the global Cold Chain Transportation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cold Chain Transportation development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
AmeriCold Logistics
Nichirei Logistics Group
Lineage Logistics
OOCL Logistics
Burris Logistics
VersaCold Logistics Services
JWD Group
Swire Group
Preferred Freezer Services
Swift Transportation
AGRO Merchants Group
XPO Logistics
CWT Limited
Kloosterboer
NewCold Co枚peratief U.A.
DHL
SCG Logistics
X2 Group
AIT
Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata
Best Cold Chain Co.
A.B. Oxford Cold Storage
Interstate Cold Storage
Assa Abloy
Cloverleaf Cold Storage
Chase Doors
Request Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5063848-global-cold-chain-transportation-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Refrigerated Storage
Cold Chain Logistics
Market segment by Application, split into
Food and Beverages
Healthcare
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Cold Chain Transportation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Cold Chain Transportation development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
View Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/5063848-global-cold-chain-transportation-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026
About Us:
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data
NORAH TRENT
WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
+1 646-845-9349
email us here
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.