Global Cold Chain Transportation Market Report 2020-2026 by Technology, Future Trends, Top Key Players and more...

A new market study, titled “Global Cold Chain Transportation Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, March 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cold Chain Transportation Market

This report focuses on the global Cold Chain Transportation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cold Chain Transportation development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

AmeriCold Logistics

Nichirei Logistics Group

Lineage Logistics

OOCL Logistics

Burris Logistics

VersaCold Logistics Services

JWD Group

Swire Group

Preferred Freezer Services

Swift Transportation

AGRO Merchants Group

XPO Logistics

CWT Limited

Kloosterboer

NewCold Co枚peratief U.A.

DHL

SCG Logistics

X2 Group

AIT

Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata

Best Cold Chain Co.

A.B. Oxford Cold Storage

Interstate Cold Storage

Assa Abloy

Cloverleaf Cold Storage

Chase Doors

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Refrigerated Storage

Cold Chain Logistics

Market segment by Application, split into

Food and Beverages

Healthcare

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

