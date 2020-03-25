Digital Piano Market 2020 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Sales, Analysis and Forecast To 2026
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, March 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introduction
Global Digital Piano Market
Digital Piano market will register a 6.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1268.9 million by 2025, from $ 1004.5 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Digital Piano business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Digital Piano market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Digital Piano value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Vertical Digital Piano
Grand Digital Piano
Portable Digital Piano
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Learning and Teaching
Entertainment
Performance
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
• Yamaha
• Xinghai Piano Group
• CASIO
• Samick
• KORG
• Guangzhou Pearl River Piano Group
• Ringway Tech
• KAWAI
• YOUNG CHANG
• Roland
• Clavia
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Digital Piano consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Digital Piano market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Digital Piano manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Digital Piano with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Digital Piano submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Major Key Points of Global Digital Piano Market
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
…………….
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Yamaha
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Digital Piano Product Offered
12.1.3 Yamaha Digital Piano Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Yamaha Latest Developments
12.2 Xinghai Piano Group
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Digital Piano Product Offered
12.2.3 Xinghai Piano Group Digital Piano Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Xinghai Piano Group Latest Developments
12.3 CASIO
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Digital Piano Product Offered
12.3.3 CASIO Digital Piano Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 CASIO Latest Developments
12.4 Samick
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 Digital Piano Product Offered
12.4.3 Samick Digital Piano Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Samick Latest Developments
12.5 KORG
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 Digital Piano Product Offered
12.5.3 KORG Digital Piano Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 KORG Latest Developments
12.6 Guangzhou Pearl River Piano Group
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 Digital Piano Product Offered
12.6.3 Guangzhou Pearl River Piano Group Digital Piano Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Guangzhou Pearl River Piano Group Latest Developments
12.7 Ringway Tech
12.7.1 Company Information
12.7.2 Digital Piano Product Offered
12.7.3 Ringway Tech Digital Piano Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Ringway Tech Latest Developments
12.8 KAWAI
12.8.1 Company Information
12.8.2 Digital Piano Product Offered
12.8.3 KAWAI Digital Piano Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 KAWAI Latest Developments
12.9 YOUNG CHANG
12.9.1 Company Information
12.9.2 Digital Piano Product Offered
12.9.3 YOUNG CHANG Digital Piano Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 YOUNG CHANG Latest Developments
12.10 Roland
12.10.1 Company Information
12.10.2 Digital Piano Product Offered
12.10.3 Roland Digital Piano Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 Roland Latest Developments
12.11 Clavia
12.11.1 Company Information
12.11.2 Digital Piano Product Offered
12.11.3 Clavia Digital Piano Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.11.4 Main Business Overview
12.11.5 Clavia Latest Developments
