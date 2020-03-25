CHAMPIGNON BRANDS APPOINTS DR. JOSEPH GABRIELE, ERNST & YOUNG 2018 HEALTH CARE ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR AND DELIVRA™ INVENTOR TO SPECIAL ADVISORY COMMITTEE

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Champignon Brands Inc. (“Champignon” or the “Company”) (CSE: SHRM) (FWB: 496) (OTC: SHRMF), a health and wellness company specializing in the formulation of a suite of medicinal mushroom health products, as well as novel delivery platforms for the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries, continues to bolster its Special Advisory Committee via the appointment of qualified experts in the areas of formulation chemistry, transdermal delivery systems, psychotherapeutics, mycology and molecular pharmacology.



Champignon is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Joseph Gabriele, a molecular pharmacologist specializing in signal transduction within the central nervous system, to its Special Advisory Committee. Dr. Gabriele, PhD, specializes in the areas of molecular pharmacology, transdermal delivery and formulation chemistry with pharmaceutical, natural molecules. Dr. Gabriele will champion the Company’s development and commercialization of rapid onset treatments capable of improving health outcomes. His background will assist the Company in expanding the scope of its advisory committee to include novel ketamine, anaesthetics and adaptogenic delivery platforms.

Champignon’s Special Advisory Committee will evaluate the potential positive effects its medicinal mushroom formulations could have on individuals suffering from indications such as depression and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), as well as substance and alcohol use disorders.

A visionary and relentless innovator, Dr. Gabriele led the development of a transdermal delivery platform, delivraTM that can be tailored to carry drugs across the skin and into the skin dermis, circulatory system or muscles. As a co-founder of Delivra Corp in 2007, Dr. Gabriele and his team developed a transdermal platform that can shuttle small biologics to large peptides across the skin layers in a targeted, specific manner. As an industrial partner with the National Research Council of Canada, Dr. Gabriele’s group conducts research in analytical/molecular biology laboratories located in Quebec and Ontario, Canada.

Dr. Gabriele has received numerous awards throughout his educational career including a Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) studentship award in pharmacology, an NSERC Canada Graduate Scholarship, and an Ontario Mental Health Foundation Postdoctoral Fellowship. In 2007, he received the International Congress on Schizophrenia Research “New Investigator Award,” and in 2008 the Hamilton Health Sciences “New Investigator Award.” In 2018, Dr. Gabriele was bestowed the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year in Health Care. Dr. Gabriele has extensive experience in start-up companies that commercialize products for Medical Sciences and the Health Care Industry.

“Dr. Gabriele’s established research credentials, entrepreneurial nature and relentless pursuit of medical innovation represents the desired skill sets that Champignon needs as we accelerate our accession into the psychedelic medicine arena,” commented Gareth Birdsall, CEO of Champignon Brands. “The appointment of Dr. Gabriele equips us with both a celebrated medical researcher, as well as a seasoned CPG formulation specialist, which will allow for the continued development of our mushroom-infused health products, novel delivery systems and eventual drug discovery initiatives. Champignon Brands is set to emerge as an impact investment that may not only change people’s lives but may also revolutionize the face of medicine as we know it today.”

About Champignon Brands Inc.

Champignon Brands Inc. (CSE: SHRM) is a research driven company specializing in the formulation of a suite of medicinal mushrooms health products, as well as novel ketamine, anaesthetics and adaptogenic delivery platforms for the nutritional, wellness and alternative medicine industries. Via its vertically integrated alternative medicine product range, Champignon is pursuing the development and commercialization of rapid onset treatments capable of improving health outcomes for indications such as depression and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), as well as substance and alcohol use disorders. Champignon continues to be inspired by sustainability, as its medicinal mushroom infused SKUs are organic, non-GMO and vegan certified. For more information, visit the company’s website at: https://champignonbrands.com/ .

