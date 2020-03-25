Advantest Postpones its VOICE 2020 Developer Conference in Scottsdale, AZ Over COVID-19 Concerns; New September Dates Announced

Technical Program, Sponsor Expo and Special Events to Remain Unchanged

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) has announced the postponement of its VOICE 2020 Developer Conference in Scottsdale, Arizona due to health and safety concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. The two-day conference will now take place on September 29-30 with the Workshop Day on October 1, 2020. The Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia will remain the venue for VOICE 2020.



“While we are all facing new and unique challenges brought about by the coronavirus, Advantest and the VOICE committee are focused on maintaining a content-rich program for this year’s conference,” said Judy Davies, Advantest’s vice president of Global Marketing Communications and VOICE 2020 Developer Conference ambassador. “I am grateful to the venue partners, sponsors, keynote speakers, presenters, and everyone else involved from our event entertainers and musicians to our own staff and committee members. Everyone has united together and is working collaboratively and supportively as we finalize the details. I could not have asked for or imagined a more committed, passionate and hard-working group of people and businesses to partner with. We are in this together and we will get through this together.”

VOICE Program Remains Unchanged

Designed by test engineers for test engineers, the core of the VOICE Developer Conference remains its extensive learning and networking opportunities including a technical program featuring more than 60 presentations with submissions from authors representing 28 companies from 11 countries, a partners’ expo, a technology kiosk showcase, innovative keynote speakers and social gatherings as well as a full day of workshops.

The technical program will feature hot topics including artificial intelligence (AI) and SmarTest 8 software, new tracks on DC parametric and 5G testing as well as device/system-level test, test methodologies, hardware and software design integration and Advantest’s T2000 platform. The Workshop Day will consist of sessions covering 5G/mmWave, V93000 test program generation and power/analog device testing. In addition, a technology kiosk showcase at VOICE will offer attendees the opportunity to interact directly with Advantest product experts.

Keynote Addresses

All originally scheduled keynoters have re-confirmed their availability to speak at VOICE on the new dates. On September 29, the general session will feature two keynote speeches on the future of test and technology. The first speaker, Steve Pateras, senior director of marketing for the Test Automation Group at Synopsys, will deliver a keynote titled “Test Evolves – New Access to Adaptive Learning.” Afterwards, research specialist Dr. Kate Darling will discuss the future of human-robot interactions in her keynote sponsored by EAG Eurofins Engineering Science, Headline Sponsor of VOICE 2020. Dr. Darling is a leading expert in social robotics who explores humans’ emotional responses to robots.

On the second day, September 30, industry expert Dan Hutcheson, CEO and chairman of VLSIresearch, will cover a range of topics including 5G, IoT, AI and other critical IC markets and industry trends. Then Fredi Lajvardi, vice president of STEM Initiatives at Si Se Puede Foundation, will discuss how he transformed a group of high school students into a national-champion robotics team. Using humor and compassion to recount his inspiring journey, Lajvardi will illustrate the need to embrace diversity and invest in people to help others realize their potential.

Information about the keynote speakers can be viewed at https://voice.advantest.com/keynotes/.

Networking and Events

VOICE presents registered attendees and sponsors with unique opportunities to network throughout the two-day conference – during meals, breaks, a vibrant Partners Expo, and an off-site Welcome Reception. This year attendees will be hosted to an evening at the G Collection, a museum built to house the private car and jewelry collection of Scott Gauthier, and Scottsdale’s most unique entertainment and dining venue. Entertainment will be provided by Gabi Holzwarth, celebrated contemporary violinist.

Attending the Conference – Important information for Attendees

All conference registrations made for the original conference dates will be honored for the new dates. Registered attendees need not take any action.

Registration for VOICE 2020 will remain open at https://voice.advantest.com/register/. Group discounts are available. For details, please email mktgcomms@advantest.com.

Workshop Day topics will be posted and registration for one of the full-day sessions will be available at https://voice.advantest.com/workshop-day/.

All previously booked hotel reservations at the Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia for the May 2020 dates will automatically be cancelled without penalty. Updated information and detailed instructions on making new hotel reservations will be available on the VOICE website by the end of April.

Sponsoring VOICE 2020

Limited sponsorship packages are available. To learn more about VOICE 2020 sponsorship opportunities, please visit https://voice.advantest.com/opportunities/ or contact Amy Gold at amy.gold@advantest.com.

About VOICE 2020 Developer Conference

Managed by a steering committee of volunteer representatives from Advantest and its customers, VOICE is the leading conference for the growing international community of users and strategic partners involved with Advantest’s V93000 and T2000 SoC test platforms as well as Advantest memory testers, handlers and test cell solutions. The conference offers a unique opportunity to take part in making semiconductor testing operations as efficient and cost-effective as possible. Attendees gain and share valuable insights, build long-lasting relationships and learn what’s new about Advantest test equipment, handlers and applications.

About Advantest Corporation

Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, smart medical devices and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges applications, produces multi-vision metrology scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing, and offers groundbreaking 3D imaging and analysis tools. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at www.advantest.com.

ADVANTEST CORPORATION

3061 Zanker Road

San Jose, CA 95134, USA

Judy Davies

Judy.davies@advantest.com





