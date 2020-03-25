Service Nonprofits Indicate Readiness to Meeting Needs of Communities they Serve

Fifty-nine Percent Pulse Survey Respondents Indicate Preparedness to Maintaining Core Offerings

As the provider for food for hundreds of thousands of people with low-income ... we are determined to find ways to keep up with our major delivery services…” — – Anonymous survey respondent.

WASHINGTON, DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, USA, March 25, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- 53% of mission-driven organizations in communities around the nation, some providing essential support to society’s most vulnerable, say they are able to maintain service delivery in the face of COVID-19 Nonprofit HR surveyed its community of social impact organizations across America to help gauge where they stand regarding their response plans to the coronavirus pandemic. Questions on the pulse survey, to which 165 organizations answered, focused on business continuity planning, virtual workforce readiness and employee communication during this crisis.“As the provider for food for hundreds of thousands of people with low-income every month we are determined to find ways to keep up with our major delivery services even as we have had to temporarily stop some of our volunteer programs…” – Anonymous survey respondent.“We’re reacting day by day and formulating new plans.” said another anonymous survey respondent.High-level Trends from Study:63% indicate readiness for operations via remote workforce in the presence of city-wide or regional quarantine.63% indicate they provide direct services to communities.53% of survey respondents who provide direct services have an alternate plan for servicing and responding to the community.59% of survey respondents have a continuity plan.77% survey respondents have an employee communications plan in response to COVID-19.Answers to questions asked in the survey are being used to shape a series of Virtual Town Hall meetings offered Mondays from 12-1:15pm ET. Registration details may be found at nonprofithr.com/events.“Nonprofits are the nation’s third largest employment sector employing over 12 million people, and to some communities, their presence or absence, even for one day, has significant impact. Providing the social impact sector with information they can use to strengthen their viability and sustainability is our primary objective every day, and especially during this coronavirus pandemic. And those organizations that survive through this crisis will continuously have to make critical workforce decisions while working to meet the growing needs of their communities. The greater challenge is that just about every aspect of this crisis is also unpredictable.”- Lisa Brown Alexander, President and CEO, Nonprofit HR.Nonprofit HR is planning to conduct several surveys over the coming weeks and will respond to the shifting trends with best practices during this uncertain time. The firm has created a Nonprofit HR Coronavirus Digital Information Portal with resources and tools for managing through this crisis.Access to past Town Hall recordings and resources shared during and after the events are at nonprofithr.com/covid19.Press seeking interviews regarding the data and survey findings may email Atokatha Ashmond Brew at abrew@nonprofithr.com.Nonprofit HR, well known for its Knowledge and Insight Practice Area, produces dozens of publications each year. Additional Knowledge resources may be seen at: www.nonprofithr.com/knowledge-insights ABOUT NONPROFIT HRNonprofit HR is the country’s leading and oldest firm focused exclusively on the talent management needs of social impact organizations. We focus our efforts on project-based human resources consulting, HR outsourcing, talent acquisition, and executive search. Nonprofit HR also offers customized trainings, research and events, all with the objective of strengthening the people management capacity of the workforce. Since 2000, our staff of credentialed experts have advanced the impact of some of the world’s most influential brands in the sector



