TO HELP PREVENT THE SPREAD OF COVID-19, ONE DOLLAR FOR LIFE IS NOW SEWING MASKS FOR NATIONAL AND INTERNATIONAL USE

One Dollar For Life (ODFL) promotes Effective Altruism by building small-scale, high impact projects in the developing world. Women sewing face masks in Kenya. Women sewing face masks in Nepal.

SAN JOSE, CA, USA, March 25, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- WHAT:ONE DOLLAR FOR LIFE’S SEWING CENTERS WERE SEWING REUSABLE SANITARY KITS TO HELP ADOLESCENT GIRLS STAY IN SCHOOL. IT HAS TRANSFORMED THOSE CENTERS TO PRODUCE MASKS FOR THOUSANDS IN KENYA AND NEPAL, AND NOW CAN SEND THEM TO THE USA.One Dollar For Life (ODFL) will hold a press conference to discuss how ODFL has transformed Sewing Centers in Kenya and Nepal to mass-produce masks for the protection of their citizens, country and others.DATE:Wednesday, March 25, 2020TIME:11AMWHERE:PRxDigital Office991 W. Hedding StreetSan Jose, CA 95126Directions: Conference will be held underneath the PRxDigital building inside the parking structure. Entrance is by the corner of Hedding and Myrtle. Social Distancing and COVID-19 safety measures will be in place.WHO TO INTERVIEW:Robert Freeman, Founder & Executive DirectorBrenda Birrell, Program DirectorB-ROLL:Masks, fabric, mask pattern, photographs of sewing centersFor more information about One Dollar For Life, please visit https://odfl.org/ CONTACT:Terry Downing, PRxDigital(408) 838-0962 | terry_downing@prxdigital.com

ODFL's sewing centers in Nepal and Kenya are now making masks to distribute to local emergency and medical agencies as well as any local people in need.



