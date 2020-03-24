Homeside Properties Helps Displaced Camelot Condominiums Residents through Associa Cares

/EIN News/ -- Alpharetta, GA, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Homeside Properties, an Associa® company, helped provide financial relief to nine families that were displaced by the recent fire at the Camelot Condominiums, through Associa’s national non-profit organization, Associa Cares.



The fire heavily damaged a dozen units, destroyed the building’s roof, and displaced residents.



“Associa Cares donated funds to assist residents in their time of need by providing direct grants to those who were displaced by the fire,” stated James Arterbury, Homeside Properties president. “During a time like this, we know even a little help goes a long way and wanted the Camelot Condominiums residents to know that Homeside Properties and Associa cares. We would also like to thank the first responders for their swift actions and continued dedication.”



Associa Cares funds are distributed to families of Associa-managed and non-Associa managed communities. To donate to Associa Cares or apply for assistance, please visit our website at http://www.associacares.org/.



Associa Cares is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across the country, Associa Cares is able to provide necessary goods and services to the families affected by these types of tragedies.



With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

