Idaho Milk Products takes 1st place at 2020 World Championship Cheese Contest

JEROME, I.D., March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Idaho Milk Products was awarded 1st place at the 33rd biennial World Championship Cheese Contest held at Monona Terrace Convention Center in Madison, Wisconsin on March 5, 2020.

The 1st place, Best of Class award was bestowed for their Milk Protein Concentrate (MPC). Products were judged on technical merits, with deductions for flavor and mouthfeel.

Idaho Milk Products' MPC is manufactured from farm-fresh, Grade A fluid milk using only a filtration process to concentrate the milk protein, while significantly reducing the lactose content. No chemicals are added to the milk during processing, delivering the highest quality milk proteins in their purest, most natural form.

“We are proud of what we do and take our responsibility to provide a source of the best quality nutrition very seriously,” said Daragh Maccabee, CEO of Idaho Milk Products. "We are again honored by this award and especially during this unique time for the world; it provides further encouragement for our team to continue doing their tireless and valuable work, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, every week of the year. Part of our purpose is to play a role in feeding a nation and the world in the most sustainable way possible. Now more than ever, we are motivated by the meaning of that purpose.”

The biennial World Championship Cheese Contest, which began in 1981, is the nation’s largest technical cheese, butter, dry dairy ingredients and yogurt competition. This year 3,667 entries were received from 26 nations.

"We did it again,” said Dr. Chenchaiah Marella, Vice President of Research and Product Development, “The Best of Class achievement for our milk proteins in the world cheese championship contest is a product of our commitment to quality and consistency.”

About Idaho Milk Products

Idaho Milk Products is a privately held, vertically integrated international milk processing leader, supplying Milk Protein Concentrate (MPC), Milk Permeate, and Cream derivatives to customers around the globe. Owned by local Idaho dairy farmers, Idaho Milk Products has a dedicated consistent milk supply and delivers reliable, quality dairy ingredients. For more information, visit idahomilkproducts.com.

