Nasdaq Announces Mid-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date March 13, 2020

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the end of the settlement date of March 13, 2020, short interest in 2,426 Nasdaq Global MarketSM securities totaled 8,344,615,576 shares compared with 8,070,355,122 shares in 2,425 Global Market issues reported for the prior settlement date of February 28, 2020. The mid-March short interest represents 2.49 days compared with 4.06 days for the prior reporting period.



Short interest in 1,026 securities on The Nasdaq Capital MarketSM totaled 1,011,292,318 shares at the end of the settlement date of March 13, 2020 compared with 985,253,983 shares in 1,031 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents 1.34 days average daily volume, compared with the previous reporting period’s figure of 2.31.

In summary, short interest in all 3,452 Nasdaq® securities totaled 9,355,907,894 shares at the March 13, 2020 settlement date, compared with 3,456 issues and 9,055,609,105 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 2.28 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 3.75 for the prior reporting period.

The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations. A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.

