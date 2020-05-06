Nevada Mesothelioma Victims Urges A Navy Veteran or Person with Mesothelioma in Nevada To Make Their Compensation A Top Priority and to Call for Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of KVO For Maximum Results

"If a person with mesothelioma or their family would call us at 800-714-0303, we can typically have them talking directly with attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste within 30 minutes.” — Nevada Mesothelioma Victims Center

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, May 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Nevada Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are urging a Navy Veteran or person with recently diagnosed mesothelioma anywhere in Nevada or their family to not throw in the towel on compensation because of the Coronavirus. If a person like this with mesothelioma or their family would call us at 800-714-0303, we can typically have them talking directly with attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste-KVO within thirty minutes. Erik is one of the nation's most experienced and skilled mesothelioma attorneys and he and his colleagues at Karst von Oiste-KVO are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation for people with mesothelioma.

"Our big worry is-people with mesothelioma will even avoid meeting with their doctors for treatment because of their fear of getting the Coronavirus. If you have mesothelioma or you are their family member please feel free to call us anytime at 800-714-0303. We are here to help." https://Nevada.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com



Coronavirus /COVID-19 update for people with confirmed mesothelioma from the Mesothelioma Victims Center: "We are extremely concerned that a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma will not begin the mesothelioma compensation process because of the Coronavirus/COVID-19 or they will reach out to a local car accident attorney who has little to no experience doing mesothelioma compensation claims. We have endorsed attorney Erik Karst the founding partner of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to ensure a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma receives the best possible compensation results nationwide. Erik Karst is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys and he will know exactly how to help you or your loved one. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst managing partner of the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Nevada Mesothelioma Victims Center wants to emphasize their unsurpassed services for a diagnosed victim are available statewide anywhere in Nevada including communities such as Las Vegas, Reno, Carson City, Paradise, and Enterprise. https://Nevada.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

In addition to their focus on making certain all diagnosed victims get the best possible mesothelioma compensation lawyers the Nevada Mesothelioma Victims Center is also focused on the best possible medical treatment options. In the instance of Nevada some of the best possible treatment facilities may be in California, or Utah as the Center would like to explain:

* Comprehensive Cancer Clinic Las Vegas Nevada: https://www.cccnevada.com/

* UCLA Medical Center Los Angeles, California: https://cancer.ucla.edu/

* The Huntsman Cancer Institute Salt Lake City, Utah: https://healthcare.utah.edu/huntsmancancerinstitute/

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Nevada include Veterans of the US Navy, former power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, miners, factory workers, miners, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, casino maintenance workers, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s, and typically the exposure to asbestos did not occur in Nevada. https://Nevada.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma



