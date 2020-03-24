ebankIT and Enterprise Engineering, Inc. launch Open Banking and Banking Platform Solutions partnership in the USA

Partnership and offering will be showcased on a webinar on March 26th, at 10 AM, EST. Agenda and registration https://resources.ebankit.com/meet-the-speakers

PORTO, PORTUGAL, March 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ebankIT, a Portuguese company with active customers worldwide, recently announced a partnership with Enterprise Engineering, Inc (EEI) to provide omnichannel banking solutions for both banking organizations and credit unions in the United States. This partnership, by taking advantage of EEI's competences and the advanced features of the ebankIT platform, addresses the needs of financial institutions in the North American market.

ebankIT's CEO Renato Oliveira says: “This partnership is an important step on the consolidation of our growth strategy for the North American market, where we already have a significant presence. With the change of both operations and customer service models, it is essential for banking organizations to have a flexible and sophisticated solution, capable of bringing a true omnichannel experience, which is exactly the main strength of ebankIT."

This transatlantic webinar will be featuring Timothy Klemmer, EEI Head of Open Banking, , George Anderson, EEI CEO, Pedro Azevedo, ebankIT Chief Product Officer, Vitor Barros, ebankIT Head of Innovation, Arthur Wasson, Signature’s Bank Managing Director and Kate Drew, Grant Thornton Manager – Fintech Solutions & Research, Performance Improvement.

About ebankIT

ebankIT is an international company that develops a Leading Omnichannel Digital Banking Platform with capabilities to enable Banks and Credit Unions to run lean, run smart and innovate fast. ebankIT’s mission is to help the banking business realize their full potential, strengthen customer relationship while minimizing costs and increasing digital revenues. Considered a “Top 10 Global Emerging Stars” by KPMG H2 Ventures Fintech 1000 2015/16, it has also been considered a top vendor worldwide to support Digital Banking in all key areas of operation by Gartner. In 2019, its unique solution was once again awarded “Best of Show” at Finovate Fall New York, one of the leading fintech fairs in the world.

About EEI

EEI has been a trusted advisor to the financial services industry since 1995. From the outset EEI has been successfully guiding our clients through the challenges of digital transformation and Open Banking. We advise, build and improve on leading-edge solutions that offer secure, competitive advantages to our customers. EEI was recently named “20 Most Promising Big Data Solutions” by CIO Review and “Best Global Financial Solutions Provider of the Year” by M&A Today: Global Awards. We were also named a “Leading Provider of Financial Services Technology Solutions” by Wealth and Finance.



