GASTECHNO AND INFRA TO COMMERCIALIZE INTEGRATED GAS-TO-LIQUIDS PRODUCTION SYSTEM

GasTechno - INFRA Integrated GTL System

Gas Technologies LLC and INFRA Synthetic Fuels, Inc combine technologies to convert natural gas and renewable natural gas into low carbon renewable fuels.

WALLOON LAKE, MICHIGAN, USA, March 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- 24 March, 2020 - Gas Technologies LLC ("GasTechno"), and INFRA Synthetic Fuels, Inc., ("INFRA"), have invested $USD 100MM in R&D and recently combined technologies to develop an integrated system capable of converting natural and renewable gas sources into commercial-grade methanol, ultra-low Sulphur diesel (USLD), naphtha and low carbon renewable fuels.The global oversupply of natural gas including rapidly growing volumes of associated gas flared at the wellhead have created a burgeoning demand for low cost, small-scale gas-to-liquids (“GTL”) conversion technologies. With the fossil fuel industry facing growing resistance to crude oil refining and crude oil-based petrochemicals, interest in natural gas, biogas, biomethane, landfill gas and coal mine methane as fuel and chemical sources continues to grow worldwide.GasTechno and INFRA will market and commercialize their new integrated GTL plants capable of producing ultra-low sulphur diesel, naphtha and methanol from natural gas, or biomethanol and renewable diesel from biomass feedstocks.To commercialize this technology, GasTechno and INFRA are focusing marketing efforts on mid-stream natural gas processors, pipeline companies and compressor stations. These companies have access to low cost natural gas and associated gas gathering systems with available land to host the equipment.According to Walter Breidenstein, CEO of GasTechno, “The demand for clean fuels and chemicals is growing rapidly. Given the recent price correction of crude oil, we have re-focused our marketing efforts on the natural gas sector. Our integrated low cost of clean fuel and chemical production at a scale as small as 1,000 barrels per day cannot be matched. The market has changed in our favor and we are poised to create tremendous value for our customers.”Historical capital costs for traditional GTL systems range from $150 - $200 per barrel of oil produced. By comparison, capital costs for the GasTechno Mini-GTL 750 unit is approximately $10 per barrel and, when integrated with INFRA’s FT diesel system, the total installed cost is less than $50 per barrel producing 1000 barrels of fuels production per day. In today’s highly competitive natural gas market, we have significantly faster payback than traditional competing GTL and methanol systems. Integrated GasTechno-INFRA production costs range from $20 to $55 per barrel with end products selling for between $80 and $200 per barrel. Natural gas prices are currently priced in the $12 to $15 per BOE range.Dmitry Popov, Director of INFRA Synthetic Fuels notes; “Our 4th generation GTL systems coupled with our simple plant design using 95% off-the-shelf components is the lowest cost methane conversion to fuels technology available. As our catalyst produces a 100% stable liquid stream of synthetic crude that can be sold at site without further upgrading or costs. This technology is economically disruptive to anyone with a methane supply (natural, bio or renewable) that needs conversion to clean burning fuel products including diesel, naphtha and jet fuels.”Both companies are working with insurance and EPC companies to offer separate and joint licensing packages with technology insurance guarantees of performance, turn-key complete systems, with or without financing, and attractive tolling models to eliminate balance sheet debt risk for midstream operators.Gas Technologies LLC ("GasTechno") - GasTechno Energy & Fuels (USA) LLC and GasTechno Energy & Fuels Holding (UK) Limited are subsidiaries of their parent Gas Technologies LLC. GasTechno has exclusively licensed to these subsidiaries its advanced, revolutionary technologies for converting previously uneconomical sources of stranded natural gas and associated gas into high-value liquid fuels and chemicals. For more information, visit www.gastechno.com . Mini-GTL, Micro-GTL, Methanol-In-A-Box, Mini-GTL In A Box, GTL-In-A-Box and GasTechno are registered trademarks of Gas Technologies LLC.ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: Walter Breidenstein, Gas Technologies LLC, Tel: +1-231-535-2914, www.gastechno.com INFRA Synthetic Fuels Inc. (INFRA) – INFRA Technology Group is an innovation-based company, developing and commercializing advanced technologies that aim to profoundly alter energy, materials and resource systems worldwide. The patented INFRA’s technology represents the new generation of the classical Fischer-Tropsch synthesis process, differentiated by the use of the unique proprietary pelletized cobalt-based catalyst that produces “no wax” single liquid stream of synthetic crude oil, significantly reducing CAPEX in GTL plant construction and operation. INFRA's technology facilitates low-cost and compact modular GTL plants at the wells, or clusters of wells, making processing associated gas into crude oil economically viable. The stable, single liquid product can be mixed with mineral crude oil and transported using the existing transportation infrastructure or upgraded to diesel, aviation or gasoline synthetic fuels.ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: Jack C. Haynie, INFRA Synthetic Fuels Inc., Tel: +1-713-360-4658, https://en.infratechnology.com/



