IFIC Monthly Investment Fund Statistics – February 2020

TORONTO, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for February 2020.

Mutual fund assets totalled $1.61 trillion at the end of February 2020. Assets decreased by $51.2 billion or 3.1% compared to January 2020. Mutual funds recorded net sales of $8.2 billion in February 2020.

ETF assets totalled $210.3 billion at the end of February 2020. Assets decreased by $0.7 billion or 0.3% compared to January 2020. ETFs recorded net sales of $8.5 billion in February 2020.

Mutual Fund Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions) *

Asset Class Feb. 2020 Jan. 2020 Feb. 2019 YTD 2020 YTD 2019 Long-term Funds Balanced 3,519 2,496 1,645 6,015 (47 ) Equity 318 432 43 750 621 Bond 2,873 2,778 1,919 5,651 3,099 Specialty 722 522 442 1,243 799 Total Long-term Funds 7,431 6,228 4,049 13,659 4,471 Total Money Market Funds 730 (255 ) 65 475 (415 ) Total 8,161 5,973 4,114 14,134 4,056

Mutual Fund Net Assets ($ Billions) *

Asset Class Feb. 2020 Jan. 2020 Feb. 2019 Dec. 2019 Long-term Funds Balanced 812.7 835.5 773.3 821.8 Equity 506.6 537.9 500.3 532.5 Bond 227.1 224.6 186.6 218.2 Specialty 27.8 28.1 19.3 27.3 Total Long-term Funds 1,574.2 1,626.1 1,479.4 1,599.8 Total Money Market Funds 32.1 31.4 27.0 30.6 Total 1,606.3 1,657.5 1,506.4 1,630.4

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

ETF Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions) *

Asset Class Feb. 2020 Jan. 2020 Feb. 2019 YTD 2020 YTD 2019 Long-term Funds Balanced 264 310 174 574 309 Equity 4,908 1,301 549 6,209 846 Bond 2,848 1,467 483 4,316 870 Specialty 43 153 120 196 154 Total Long-term Funds 8,063 3,232 1,325 11,295 2,179 Total Money Market Funds 443 457 (14 ) 900 33 Total 8,506 3,689 1,311 12,195 2,212

ETF Net Assets ($ Billions) *

Asset Class Feb. 2020 Jan. 2020 Feb. 2019 Dec. 2019 Long-term Funds Balanced 5.3 5.2 3.1 4.9 Equity 124.6 128.5 107.7 126.2 Bond 71.2 68.4 53.7 65.9 Specialty 3.8 3.8 2.6 3.7 Total Long-term Funds 204.9 206.0 167.1 200.6 Total Money Market Funds 5.4 4.9 1.9 4.5 Total 210.3 211.0 169.0 205.1

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

IFIC direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 84% of total mutual fund industry assets) is complemented by data from Investor Economics to provide comprehensive industry totals.

IFIC makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency and completeness of the information; however, IFIC does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

* Important Information Regarding Investment Fund Data:

Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds. ETF data is not adjusted to remove double counting arising from ETFs that invest in other ETFs. The Balanced Funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.

About IFIC

The Investment Funds Institute of Canada is the voice of Canada’s investment funds industry. IFIC brings together 150 organizations, including fund managers, distributors and industry service organizations, to foster a strong, stable investment sector where investors can realize their financial goals. By connecting Canada’s savers to Canada’s economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation. To learn more about IFIC, please visit www.ific.ca .

For more information please contact:



Pira Kumarasamy

Senior Manager, Communications and Public Affairs

pkumarasamy@ific.ca

