AUTO LEASE PRICES DROP ON SEVERAL MID-SIZE CARS AND SUVS IN MARCH

Automotive Manufacturers Offer Aggressive Lease Deals on Many Vehicles Amidst Sales Slump in Response to COVID-19

/EIN News/ -- CINCINNATI, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wantalease.com, the nation’s first online marketplace for new lease deals, reports the latest update on new lease offerings for the month of March. Several brands offered significant discounts on mid-size cars and SUVs, likely a result of falling sales due to COVID-19. OEM’s are offering aggressive deals on lease payments to attract shoppers and potential buyers.



The Nissan Sentra is currently priced the lowest of all vehicles, coming in at just $139 per month for the fifth consecutive month.

While many vehicle lease offers have remained steady in March, dealers have offered more aggressive lease pricing on mid-size cars and SUVs especially. In fact, the vehicle that saw the largest price drop moving in the month of March was the Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 with a -17.85% decrease. The vehicle is offered at $749 per month, followed by the Honda Accord at $249 (-8.72%), the Volkswagen Jetta for $239 per month (-7.62%), and the Volkswagen Passat at $289 per month (-6.39%).

“We’re seeing manufacturers offer aggressive pricing on most mid-size cars and SUVs as the COVID-19 outbreak has made a significant impact on consumers and their desire to shop for cars and trucks,” said Scot Hall, Executive Vice President of Wantalease.com. “With a significant pullback in new-vehicle sales, automakers are looking for ways to attract consumers back into the consideration set for a new vehicle. We fully expect these budget-friendly lease offers to stick around for the next few months.”

The vehicles with the largest increased monthly payment are the Mercedes-Benz C300 with a +5.43% increase, and the Ford Expedition with a +3.69% increase in price from February. The C300 is currently offered at $459 per month, while the Expedition is offered for $545.

Wantalease.com is a sister marketplace to Swapalease.com, the nation’s largest online marketplace for leases.

