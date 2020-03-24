COVID-19 Scientific and Public Health Policy Update – (March 24, 2020)

Organization Date published Guidance or resource name US CDC 2-Feb-2020 Interim Guidelines for Collecting, Handling, and Testing Clinical Specimens from Patients Under Investigation (PUIs) for 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) US CDC n/a Information for Health Departments on Reporting a Patient Under Investigation (PUI) for 2019-nCoV US CDC n/a Case Report Form for 2019 Novel Coronavirus ECDC 30-Jan-2020 Algorithm for management of contacts of probable or confirmed 2019-nCoV cases Risk communication & community engagement US CDC 24-Feb-2020 CDC in Action: Preparing Communities for Potential Spread of COVID-19 US CDC n/a Interim Guidance: Get Your Household Ready for Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) US CDC n/a Interim Guidance for Administrators of US Childcare Programs and K-12 Schools to Plan, Prepare, and Respond to Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) US CDC 8-Mar-2020 Resources for Institutes of Higher Education US CDC 8-Mar-2020 COVID-19 and Cruise Ship Travel US CDC 8-Mar-2020 Environmental Cleaning and Disinfection Recommendations US CDC 8-Mar-2020 People at Risk for Serious Illness from COVID-19 US CDC 8-Mar-2020 What law enforcement personnel need to know about coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) US CDC n/a Resources for Community- and Faith-Based Leaders US CDC n/a Resources for Homeless Shelters US CDC n/a Protect Your Home US CDC 17-Mar-2020 Protect Your Family US CDC n/a How to Prepare for COVID-19 US CDC 18-Mar-2020 How to Protect Yourself US CDC 21-Mar-2020 Older Adults US CDC 17-Mar-2020 People with Asthma and COVID-19 US CDC 22-Mar-2020 Schools, Workplaces & Community Locations ECDC 13-Feb-2020 Guidance on community engagement for public health events caused by communicable disease threats in the EU/EEA ECDC 12-Mar-2020 Information on COVID-19 for specific groups: the elderly, patients with chronic diseases, people with immunocompromising condition and pregnant women ECDC 11-Mar-2020 Considerations relating to social distancing measures in response to the COVID-19 epidemic Disease commodity package



