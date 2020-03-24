COVID-19 Scientific and Public Health Policy Update – (March 24, 2020)
Organization
Date published
Guidance or resource name
US CDC
2-Feb-2020
Interim Guidelines for Collecting, Handling, and Testing Clinical Specimens from Patients Under Investigation (PUIs) for 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV)
US CDC
n/a
Information for Health Departments on Reporting a Patient Under Investigation (PUI) for 2019-nCoV
US CDC
n/a
Case Report Form for 2019 Novel Coronavirus
ECDC
30-Jan-2020
Algorithm for management of contacts of probable or confirmed 2019-nCoV cases
Risk communication & community engagement
US CDC
24-Feb-2020
CDC in Action: Preparing Communities for Potential Spread of COVID-19
US CDC
n/a
Interim Guidance: Get Your Household Ready for Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)
US CDC
n/a
Interim Guidance for Administrators of US Childcare Programs and K-12 Schools to Plan, Prepare, and Respond to Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)
US CDC
8-Mar-2020
Resources for Institutes of Higher Education
US CDC
8-Mar-2020
COVID-19 and Cruise Ship Travel
US CDC
8-Mar-2020
Environmental Cleaning and Disinfection Recommendations
US CDC
8-Mar-2020
People at Risk for Serious Illness from COVID-19
US CDC
8-Mar-2020
What law enforcement personnel need to know about coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)
US CDC
n/a
Resources for Community- and Faith-Based Leaders
US CDC
n/a
Resources for Homeless Shelters
US CDC
n/a
Protect Your Home
US CDC
17-Mar-2020
Protect Your Family
US CDC
n/a
How to Prepare for COVID-19
US CDC
18-Mar-2020
How to Protect Yourself
US CDC
21-Mar-2020
Older Adults
US CDC
17-Mar-2020
People with Asthma and COVID-19
US CDC
22-Mar-2020
Schools, Workplaces & Community Locations
ECDC
13-Feb-2020
Guidance on community engagement for public health events caused by communicable disease threats in the EU/EEA
ECDC
12-Mar-2020
Information on COVID-19 for specific groups: the elderly, patients with chronic diseases, people with immunocompromising condition and pregnant women
ECDC
11-Mar-2020
Considerations relating to social distancing measures in response to the COVID-19 epidemic
Disease commodity package
