COVID-19 Scientific and Public Health Policy Update – (March 24, 2020)

Organization

Date published

Guidance or resource name

US CDC

2-Feb-2020

Interim Guidelines for Collecting, Handling, and Testing  Clinical Specimens from Patients Under Investigation (PUIs)  for 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV)

US CDC

n/a

Information for Health Departments on Reporting a Patient  Under Investigation (PUI) for 2019-nCoV

US CDC

n/a

Case Report Form for 2019 Novel Coronavirus

ECDC

30-Jan-2020

Algorithm for management of contacts of probable or  confirmed 2019-nCoV cases

Risk communication & community engagement

US CDC

24-Feb-2020

CDC in Action: Preparing Communities for Potential Spread  of COVID-19

US CDC

n/a

Interim Guidance: Get Your Household Ready for  Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)

US CDC

n/a

Interim Guidance for Administrators of US Childcare  Programs and K-12 Schools to Plan, Prepare, and Respond  to Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)

US CDC

8-Mar-2020

Resources for Institutes of Higher Education

US CDC

8-Mar-2020

COVID-19 and Cruise Ship Travel

US CDC

8-Mar-2020

Environmental Cleaning and Disinfection Recommendations

US CDC

8-Mar-2020

People at Risk for Serious Illness from COVID-19

US CDC

8-Mar-2020

What law enforcement personnel need to know  about coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

US CDC

n/a

Resources for Community- and Faith-Based Leaders

US CDC

n/a

Resources for Homeless Shelters

US CDC

n/a

Protect Your Home

US CDC

17-Mar-2020

Protect Your Family

US CDC

n/a

How to Prepare for COVID-19

US CDC

18-Mar-2020

How to Protect Yourself

US CDC

21-Mar-2020

Older Adults

US CDC

17-Mar-2020

People with Asthma and COVID-19

US CDC

22-Mar-2020

Schools, Workplaces & Community Locations

ECDC

13-Feb-2020

Guidance on community engagement for public health events  caused by communicable disease threats in the EU/EEA

ECDC

12-Mar-2020

Information on COVID-19 for specific groups: the elderly,  patients with chronic diseases, people with  immunocompromising condition and pregnant women

ECDC

11-Mar-2020

Considerations relating to social distancing measures in  response to the COVID-19 epidemic

Disease commodity package

