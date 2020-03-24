Coronavirus - Nigeria: 2 new cases of COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria

2 new cases of COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria: 1 in FCT and 1 in Bauchi The cases have travel history to Germany and the UK.

As at 06:25 pm on 24th March, there are 44 confirmed cases of COVID19 in Nigeria. 2 have been discharged with 1 death.



