Drones Force To Launch SkyListing App Providing Real Estate Companies With One-Touch Drone Photography and Video

Drones Force Launches SkyListing App Providing Real Estate Companies With One-Touch Drone Inspections

NORTH AMERICA’S LARGEST AERIAL DRONE MEDIA & DATA SERVICE PROVIDER USES APPLICATION TECHNOLOGY TO LINK ITS LICENSEES WITH REAL ESTATE FIRMS BOTH BIG & SMALL

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, March 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Drones Force, North America's largest UAV service provider with locations across Canada and the US, today announced they will launch their new application, SkyListing, linking real estate firms with their cadre of licensed drone operators in New Orleans at Realtors Conference & Expo on November 13-16, 2020 .Drones are powerful tools for both commercial and residential real estate. In commercial real estate, drones offer the ability to inspect a property - typically larger sites where aerial images are capable of capturing the entirety of a property. Additionally, real estate investment firms, or development companies looking at large land acquisition, construction projects or renovation, benefit as well. For residential realtors, drones are an exciting marketing tool that can capture attractive aerial photos and videos that seek to highlight a property’s features as well as the surrounding area. Additional benefits to the real estate industry include both aerial perspective of location and accuracy.The Skylisting application from Drones Force will provide over two million realtors of all stripes with aerial photography services with a click of a button. Drones Force legion of licensed pilots all across the country will be at the literal fingertips of real estate firms both big and small."With the booming popularity of drones and consistent demand and growth in this industry, Drones Force is thrilled to launch the SkyListing app, to not only bring our cutting-edge content to a broad realtor base, but to also work together to foster and support the burgeoning pilot community in North America and beyond." said Alex Larson, VP Business Development and Operations, Drones Force.According to Multiple Listing Service statistics, properties with accompanying aerial imagery are 68% more likely to sell than properties without aerial imagery. Other calculations cite that listing agents who use drones for real estate could see an increase in listings as high as 83%."SkyListing will allow real estate agencies to add drone capabilities and data services with ease, and through the same trusted provider they already rely on for the tools, data and support they need to market and sell their properties," says Larson, "We look forward to the launch of SkyListing, and to transform the way that residential and commercial properties are sold.”Drones allow developers and agents to tell more compelling stories using video which can enable powerful social media campaigns. Drones are also helping developers build more safely and quickly as operating and maintaining real estate and infrastructure involves danger for humans. Moreover, the use of drones instead of airplanes or helicopters saves vast financial resources. The Skylisting app will help democratize the use of drones throughout the real estate industry and bring the future of real estate into focus.Skylisting will launch on both Google and Apple on X or through the official website skylisting.app.For more information, please visit www.dronesforce.com , email team@dronesforce.com or call 1.800.586.0146#####About Drones ForceDrones Force is the leader in aerial imagery, data & multimedia services provider in North America. At Drones Force, we’re a team of FAA and Transport Canada certified & insured drone pilots, engineers and artists passionate about making the sky accessible and productive for anyone. www.dronesforce.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.