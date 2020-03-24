Emerging Markets Report: Hoth Therapeutics is Working on a Potential Coronavirus Vaccine (COVID-19)

Technology Has Been Licensed from Massachusetts General Hospital

ORLANDO, Fla., March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bright and early Monday morning, Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH) released news that the Company had entered into a joint venture agreement with its joint venture partner, Voltron Therapeutics, Inc., for the “Joint Development for a Self-Assembling Vaccine (SAV) for the Potential Prevention of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).”

Most notably, the SAV technology has been exclusively licensed by Hoth’s Joint Venture Partner from Massachusetts General Hospital with “Preclinical development to be undertaken in conjunction with Voltron Therapeutics and the Vaccine & Immunotherapy Center (VIC) at Massachusetts General Hospital.”

According to Monday’s release, Hoth believes VaxCelerate offers two unique elements to combat the Coronavirus - one fixed immune adjuvant and one variable immune targeting and offers several potential advantages over other compounds in combination therapy. In infectious applications, it allows rapid development against viruses and other pathogens. The vaccine focuses on both DNA and internal / external mutated proteins providing the immune system with more potential targets to attack.

The medical team behind the effort includes experienced infectious disease specialists, Harvard medical professors, and more. The full list is available in this release.

Emerging Markets Report intends to continue to monitor this important and developing story.

About Hoth Therapeutics, Inc.



Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing new generation therapies for dermatological disorders. HOTH's pipeline has the potential to improve the quality of life for patients suffering from indications including atopic dermatitis, chronic wounds, psoriasis, and acne. HOTH has the exclusive worldwide rights to BioLexa, the company's proprietary lead drug candidate topical platform that uniquely combines two FDA approved compounds to fight bacterial infections across multiple indications. HOTH is preparing to launch its clinical trial for the treatment of adolescent subjects, 2-17 years of age, with mild to moderate atopic dermatitis during 2020. To learn more, please visit www.hoththerapeutics.com.

