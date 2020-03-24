When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: March 24, 2020 FDA Publish Date: March 24, 2020 Product Type: Food & Beverages Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared Sulfites Company Name: Tiffany Food Corporation Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Huangfushanzen Huang Mountain Tea Mushroom Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Tiffany Food Corp. of Brooklyn, NY is recalling Huangfushanzen Huang Mountain Tea Mushroom (黄府山珍茶花菇) Dried Mushrooms with UPC 6 943153 804047 and no other coding, because it may contain undeclared sulfites. People who have a severe sensitivity to sulfites run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

Huangfushanzen Huang Mountain Tea Mushroom (黄府山珍茶花菇) Dried Mushrooms was distributed in FL, OH, CA, MA and through grocery stores and food markets.

The product is packaged in 170g/6oz clear, green, gold, and red plastic bags with UPC 6 943153 804047. No other coding is present on the bag. This is a product of China and additional information on product preparation can be found on the bag written in Chinese.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after routine sampling by Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) and subsequent analysis revealed the presence of sulfites in Huangfushanzen Huang Mountain Tea Mushroom (黄府山珍茶花菇) Dried Mushrooms which were not declared on the label at a level that could cause a life-threatening reaction in sulfite-sensitive individuals.

Retailers should remove this product from sale and place on hold until they receive further instructions from the recalling firm. Consumers who have purchased 170g/6oz packages of Huangfushanzen Huang Mountain Tea Mushroom (黄府山珍茶花) Dried Mushrooms are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at (347)627-8588 Monday through Friday from 9:00am to 5:00pm EST.