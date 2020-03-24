New CultureIQ Survey Helps Companies Find And Address Issues That Coronavirus Ignites

CultureIQ CEO Tony Jaros announces the release of the Coronavirus Business Resilience Survey - available to CultureIQ customers and non-customers

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CultureIQ CEO Tony Jaros has announced the release of CultureIQ’s Coronavirus Business Resilience Survey (CBRS), designed to help companies and employees stabilize, build and rebuild business amid the seismic coronavirus pandemic.

The CBRS is designed to help organizations pinpoint how well their cultures are coping with “massive, highly disruptive changes in working conditions,” Jaros says. “The CBRS includes question guides and other resources developed by our culture experts in critical categories such as employee health and well-being; collaboration; resources and processes; workplace health and safety; communication; and manager support. In the coming days, we will modify the CBRS as conditions warrant, and hold an online event to answer your questions and share experiences in navigating through this crisis.”

CultureIQ is making the CBRS available to both customers via the CultureIQ platform and non-customers via download. “The virus sees no difference in any of us; why should its remedies?” Jaros says.

Created with the pooled expertise of CultureIQ’s Culture Strategists, the survey can be used in full, as a short pulse, or as a targeted survey to identify key areas needing improvements.

“Continuous Listening is designed exactly for this moment, when leaders need to know what obstacles are in their teams’ way,” says CultureIQ Principal Strategist Paul Mastrangelo, who created the survey along with Head of Solutions Cathy Maraist and Principal Strategists Jennifer Stoll and Diane Daum.

“You need to keep your finger on the pulse of your workforce, and you need to start by considering where employees’ minds are right now,” Mastrangelo says. “What do they need in this new normal?”

Along with this CBRS, CultureIQ are also offering an additional Virus Protection Assessment Survey, and more information and tools on its Coronavirus Resource Hub, on the CultureIQ.com website. The hub can help organizations gain insight on the challenges posed by coronavirus pandemic, and help them find solutions for their workforce.

ABOUT CULTUREIQ

CultureIQ is the global culture management company that helps organizations drive competitive advantage by aligning culture with business goals. Powered by industry-leading strategists, flexible technology, and a validated research framework, the CultureIQ offering makes what's good for people good for business.



