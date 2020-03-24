Coronavirus - Kenya: Nine more people test positive for Coronavirus from four counties
Nine more people have tested positive of coronavirus from four counties, Nairobi Mombasa, Kilifi and kwale. Seven are Kenyans and two are foreigners
KomeshaCorona media briefing by Health CS, Mutahi KagweDistributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
