There were 653 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,704 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Kenya: Nine more people test positive for Coronavirus from four counties

Nine more people have tested positive of coronavirus from four counties, Nairobi Mombasa, Kilifi and kwale. Seven are Kenyans and two are foreigners

KomeshaCorona media briefing by Health CS, Mutahi Kagwe

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.