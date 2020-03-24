Diego Pellicer Worldwide, Inc. Projects Record-Breaking Gross Sales In March For Denver Licensee

Diego Pellicer – Colorado projecting double-digit, year-over-year sale increase

/EIN News/ -- RENO, Nev., March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diego Pellicer Worldwide, Inc. (OTCQB: DPWW), a premium marijuana brand and retail development company, today announced that its Denver licensee is projecting record-breaking sales in March with a 15 percent year-over-year increase.



“Diego Pellicer – Colorado has done it again, implementing a winning strategy to provide quality cannabis, celebrated budtenders and a world-class shopping experience to its customers. Leading the charge is the West Alameda Avenue location with its outstanding selection of affordable, sought-after marijuana including hard-to-find exotics,” said Nello Gonfiantini III, chief executive officer, Diego Pellicer Worldwide, Inc. “We look forward to bringing the Diego way to the rebranded Broadway store with its new look unveiling in April.”

Implementing Strict Protocols for Health and Safety

As the world faces the COVID-19 crisis, Diego Pellicer – Colorado has implemented strict protocols according to state and federal guidelines to minimize risks. Some of these measures include social distancing, frequently sanitizing surfaces and order-ahead services via the Diego Pellicer App.

To ensure no more than 10 people are in the store at one time, an innovative text message service notifies customers waiting outside in their cars, when a budtender can welcome them. The state of Colorado has permitted cannabis dispensaries to remain open as an essential service. Diego Pellicer – Colorado will continue to monitor and follow CDC, state and federal guidelines.

